Aggies by the numbers: Sam McCall gets a fresh start at A&M
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at cornerback Sam McCall.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
2022 stats (at Florida State): 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed
As one cornerback after another left after the 2022 season, Texas A&M was able to get two key transfers of their own -- Tony Grimes from North Carolina and McCall, a Rivals 100 prospect just the year before, from Florida State.
McCall didn't play much at FSU last season, but flashed when he did. He was a big get for the Aggies, and got plenty of playing time in the spring with Tyreek Chappell missing most of the 15 practices. Even if he doesn't start, he should see plenty of playing time in his first season with the Aggies.
Projected role
In the two-deep at cornerback.