Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

2022 stats (at Florida State): 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed

As one cornerback after another left after the 2022 season, Texas A&M was able to get two key transfers of their own -- Tony Grimes from North Carolina and McCall, a Rivals 100 prospect just the year before, from Florida State.

McCall didn't play much at FSU last season, but flashed when he did. He was a big get for the Aggies, and got plenty of playing time in the spring with Tyreek Chappell missing most of the 15 practices. Even if he doesn't start, he should see plenty of playing time in his first season with the Aggies.