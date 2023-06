Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

2022 stats: 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks

Stewart started all 11 games he played in last year, but like the rest of the line, it was an up and down season. There were times when he was impressive and times he was a non-factor. But this spring, Turner was dominant, sharing the defensive MVP with nickel Bryce Anderson. There's no question about his physical gifts; if he's comfortable and consistent, he could have a huge season.