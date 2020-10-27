AggieYell - Aggies could have new faces on the field Saturday

During his Monday press conference, Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies (3-1) had spent a lot of time working to get younger players ready to play. While he didn't name names at that point, he did say later that a pair of safeties, freshman Antonio Johnson and sophomore Brian Williams, have earned additional playing time. Both players racked up 4 tackles, with Johnson having a tackle for loss and Williams tallying his first career sack in the 28-14 win over Mississippi State.

"(Johnson and Williams) played excellent football against Mississippi State. They're very good football players that are coming on and they're going to get more opportunities to get on the field," Fisher said.

Fisher was more elusive when it came to the status of nickel Erick Young and wide receiver Hezekiah Jones, saying both could play this week but it depended on practice. Young has been out since the first quarter of the Alabama game with an arm injury, and Jones hasn't played since 2018 due to multiple injuries.

Quarterback Kellen Mond, on the other hand, gave a more optimistic appraisal when it came to Jones' status.

"We should get Hezekiah Jones back this week," he said. Jones, a former 4-star prospect, caught 15 passes for 134 yards while stepping in for the injured Jhamon Ausbon in 2018. It's possible he steps right back into the starting lineup as the Aggies continue to look for an effective compliment to WR/RB Ainias Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer and WR Chase Lane.

Saturday could also see the debut of two players A&M fans have been waiting for: wideouts Demond Demas and Dylan Wright. Mond had praise for both freshmen during his Monday conversation with the media.

"“I thought Demond Demas had a really, really good bye week. Dylan Wright had a really good bye week," Mond said. If the two are indeed ready to go, they can provide an element of size to the receiver rotation missing after Caleb Chapman's season-ending injury against Florida. Demas, a former 5-star recruit in the 2020 class, is 6-foot-3; Wright, a 4-star in the 2019 class who redshirted last season, is 6-foot-4.