 AggieYell - Aggies cruise past Washington State 76-52, reach NIT Final
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-29 23:20:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Aggies cruise past Washington State 76-52, reach NIT Final

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

NEW YORK -- Bright lights. Big city. Bigger blowout.

Manny Obaseki's second half explosion helped the Aggies rout Washington State.
Manny Obaseki's second half explosion helped the Aggies rout Washington State.

Quenton Jackson scored 18 points, Henry Coleman added 16 and Manny Obaseki 14 as Texas A&M rode a second half offensive explosion to a 72-56 win over Washington State in the NIT Semifinal at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night. The Aggies (27-12) will face Xavier for the NIT championship Thursday night.

Both the Aggies and Cougars (22-15) started off slowly on offense, with the score tied at 12 midway through the first half. Jackson and Tyrese Radford then scored A&M's next 12 points as the Aggies realized they could split Washington State's zone defense and get to the rim at will.

The Aggies were up 24-15 with 5 minutes to go in the half, then pushed the lead out to 11 when New York native Hassan Diarra hit a driving layup to put A&M up 32-21 with 2:03 to go in the half. The Cougars would finish the half on a 5-0 run to cut the score to 32-26, but the Aggies had found something on offense that would carry over into the second half.

Coleman had just two points at halftime after picking up a pair of fouls, but exploded out of the gate in the second half. Easily getting into position in the low post, he scored A&M's first 6 points of the second stanza on dunks. Jackson chipped in a pair of lightly contested layups and Obaseki hit one of his highlight reel hanging jump shots to push the Aggie lead back out to 11 with 16:10 left.

A 4-point play by Diarra after he was fouled on a rare made 3-pointer pushed the lead out to 15 with 15:12 to go, and the Obaseki took over. The former 5-star freshman showed scoring ability A&M fans have been waiting for, hitting extremely difficult shots and hanging in the air as he waited for defenders to clear. He would score 8 of his 14 points in less than 4 minutes as the Aggies pushed their lead out to 23.

While A&M was getting virtually any shot they wanted, Washington State found it impossible to deal with the swarming Aggie defense. A&M held the Cougars to 34.5% shooting from the field, including 24.5% from 3-point range, and forced 17 turnovers. When Washington State had a chance to cut into the Aggie lead at the free throw line, they failed there too -- the Cougars were just 11-20 from the charity stripe.

In spite of hitting just 2 of 14 3-point attempts and 6 of 13 free throws, the Aggies still hit more than 48% of their shots as they repeatedly attacked the basket for high percentage shots. A&M would push their lead out to as much as 27 points before relaxing with about 4 minutes to go in the game, making the final score seem closer than the matchup really was. .

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}