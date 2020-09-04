AggieYell - Aggies down two tight ends

Sources told AggieYell.com Friday morning that freshman tight end Blake Smith suffered a knee injury and will miss the 2020 season. Smith was looking at significantly increased playing time with the shoulder injury suffered by Baylor Cupp -- but he was reportedly hurt in the same practice.

The 6-foot-4, 266-pound former 3-star prospect had reportedly had a strong fall camp before his injury. Though he projected to be more of a blocking tight end this season, he did catch 40 passes for 491 yards and 10 TD his senior season at Southlake Carroll.

The loss of Smith and Cupp, along with Glenn Beal's decision to transfer before training camp began, has depleted A&M's strength at the position. They still have talent sophomore Jalen Wydermyer, but Wright -- a defensive end at this time last year -- is now the second tight end. Walk-on Ryan Renick, who played a key role in the offense during the second half of 2019, may be in a position to see his role expand once again.