Aggies dump Texas 10-2, stay alive in College World Series

For the second time this year, Texas A&M's offense demolished the Texas pitching staff, and this time it was extremely consequential. The No. 5 Aggies (43-19) won their first game in Omaha since 1993, beating the No. 9 Longhorns (47-22) 10-2 and ending the season of their longtime nemesis in the process.

Like the first time these two teams matched up, Texas jumped out to an early lead. The Longhorns had their first two hitters in the top of the 1st reach, but only scored a single run. After giving up an unearned run in the second, Aggie starter Micah Dallas (5 IP, 6 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts) shut down the Texas offense. On the other hand, A&M's bats were just getting started.

Right field Brett Minnich got the A&M scoring started in the bottom of the second, doubling home Ryan Targac. Centerfielder Jordan Thompson then singled to left, driving home catcher Troy Claunch, tying the game. Thompson stole second on a full count strikeout by shortstop Kole Kaler, setting up the at-bat of the game.

Third baseman Trevor Werner faced off with Texas starter Lucas Gordon in an 11-pitch at-bat that ended with Werner blooping a 2-RBI single into left center that gave the Aggies a 4-2 lead and chased Gordon from the game. While Texas was hoping their bullpen could keep them in the game, the Aggie bats were just getting started.

A&M added another run in the 3rd, when Texas 3B Skyler Messinger threw away a ground ball from Claunch that allowed Targac to score again. 1B Jack Moss drove in a pair with a two-out single in the 4th to make the score 6-2, then A&M tacked on another pair in the 5th with a bases loaded walk and a double play groundout.

The last gasp for Texas game in the top of the 6th, when Dallas (7-3) allowed the first two hitters to reach. A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle then called for relief ace Jacob Palisch, who immediately struck out the next two hitters before walking pinch-hitter Mitchell Daly. That left Plaisch facing Texas 1B Ivan Melendez, who led all of college baseball with 32 home runs. Palisch quickly ended the threat with a rapid dispensing of Melendez, striking him out on four pitches and ending any remaining hope Texas had.

A&M would tack on runs in the 6th and 7th innings to push their lead up to 10-2, while Palisch (2 2/3 innings) and Brad Rudis (1 1/3 innings) combined to strike out 7 while giving up a single hit. By the time DH Austin Todd hit a routine fly ball to A&M left fielder Dylan Rock, Texas merchandise had already hit the 50% rack at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field.

The Aggies will play the loser of tonight's Notre Dame-Oklahoma matchup on Tuesday afternoon in an effort to keep their season alive for another game.