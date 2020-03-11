Calzada. His appearances in three games last year showed he has an absolute cannon for an arm and can make any throw, but his accuracy and judgement were iffy. If he improves in those areas, he can make life tough on Mond. If he doesn't, he could lost the backup job to Foster or King.

Mond. While his completion percentage was up in 2019 over the year before, he was the same or regressed in nearly every other category. He struggled in several of A&M's biggest games after being the reason the Aggies were in them the year before. He showed flashes of excellent quarterback play and remarkable running ability both seasons, but has yet to put it all together for multiple games. A&M has a great opportunity to do something big in 2020, but that's only going to happen if Mond takes a big step forward his senior season. That process has to begin in March.