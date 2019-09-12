Lamar is a spread, RPO-style offense that will vary its looks. Sometimes it’s four wides; other times, it’s two backs, two wides and a tight end/H-Back, all in the backfield. They like to run first, and they run by committee. Wanza is the top back, but Hoy is just as apt to keep it himself and run than he is to hand it off.

The passing game struggled mightily against a subpar Mississippi Valley State team last weekend, with Hoy going 21-39 for just 233 yards and an interception. Banks is their deep threat, but otherwise, they’ve been limited to quick passes and bubble screens. They want their very quick, undersized receivers to do most of the work. They’re going to go up-tempo and try to move in a hurry, then use misdirection possible overpursuit to make plays in the RPO.