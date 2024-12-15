Aggies Finally Land Humphrey

Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Humphrey nearly committed to A&M in 2022 before choosing Florida. When he de-committed from the Gators, he considered the Aggies again, but chose Georgia. He nearly transferred to A&M last winter, but decided to stay put in Athens. But the Webster native speedster announced Sunday morning that he'll be finally be joining the Aggies.

Humphrey started 10 games this season, racking up 10 tackles and breaking up four passes. In 2023, he made nine tackles and broke up a pass in nine games.

Opposing quarterbacks completed 14 of 25 targets against him in 2024.

Humphrey figures to join the cornerback rotation along with current starters Will Lee and Dezz Ricks, allowing time for freshmen Adonyss Currie, Jamar Beal-Goines and Cobey Sellers to develop. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.