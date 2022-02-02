Aggies finish with a flourish, adding 5-star safety

Mathews, a native of Ponchatoula, La., is one of the nation's top defensive backs and had been a target of the Aggies and Tigers for a long time. In fact, he was committed to LSU for more than three months before de-committing on July 30, 2021.

Even though most observers expected Mathews to rejoin the LSU recruiting class, Texas A&M swooped in and put on the full-court press. By November, it seemed very possible, and maybe even probable, that he would be an Aggie when it was all said and done.

Then Mathews decided not to sign in the early signing period, and put off making his announcement at the Under Armour All-American game -- an opportunity new LSU coach Brian Kelly didn't let pass. Kelly and his staff came after Mathews in a big way, getting him on campus for the final recruiting weekend before signing day for an official visit.

Just when LSU felt at their most confident, something changed. On Tuesday, rumors began to circulate that Mathews had had another change of heart and was leaning back A&M's way. By Tuesday night, it seemed likely that was the case, and coach Jimbo Fisher would only smile when asked if A&M was done in his later afternoon press conference.

While A&M wins out on an elite talent at a need position and hurts their nemesis on the process, LSU was far from the only team in the hunt for Mathews. He took a serious look at Florida and also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas, among others.

The addition of Mathews pushes the Aggies past Alabama and ensures A&M's first-ever victory in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings.