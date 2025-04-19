Aggies flip 4-star CB

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Texas A&M's national recruiting tour has made its second stop in Ohio, as the Aggies picked up the verbal commitment of 4-star cornerback Victor Singleton Saturday night.
Singleton, a product of Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, had been committed to Illinois since Feb. 1, but A&M was one of several schools that continued to pursue him. Singleton made the trip to College Station for Saturday's Maroon & White Game, and the visit was enough to convince him to flip his commitment.
Singleton has offers from the likes of Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska and Penn State, but three regional powers were thought to be the biggest competition for Illinois. Singleton took multiple visits to Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State, but it took fewer visits to Aggieland to sway him.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Singleton returns A&M's commit count to 11, all of whom are 4-stars. He's also the second straight player from Ohio to commit, following the early April decision from LB Storm Miller.
The Aggies now have the nation's number three class for 2026 according to Rivals.com.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Singleton is a complete corner, but his coverage skills are off the charts good. His anticipation is outstanding, and he beats receivers on their own routes. He can change direction at an elite level, finds the ball quickly and just flat out makes plays.
But he's more than a guy who can shut down receivers. He's got outstanding speed, as evidenced by his running down a running back who had a 25-yard head start on him. He's not afraid to hit, either. Sometimes elite cover corners don't like contact, but that's not the case here. He'll smack somebody if he has to.
Singleton can run with receivers, jump routes, beat receivers to the spot and just make life hell for a quarterback and receiver. The Aggies are in on several very good corners, but Singleton is simply too good to pass up. A&M will have to fight off Ohio State and Michigan to keep him in the boat, but he certainly appears to be worth the effort.