Aggies flip 4-star CB

Singleton, a product of Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, had been committed to Illinois since Feb. 1, but A&M was one of several schools that continued to pursue him. Singleton made the trip to College Station for Saturday's Maroon & White Game, and the visit was enough to convince him to flip his commitment.

Singleton has offers from the likes of Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska and Penn State, but three regional powers were thought to be the biggest competition for Illinois. Singleton took multiple visits to Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State, but it took fewer visits to Aggieland to sway him.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Singleton returns A&M's commit count to 11, all of whom are 4-stars. He's also the second straight player from Ohio to commit, following the early April decision from LB Storm Miller.

The Aggies now have the nation's number three class for 2026 according to Rivals.com.