The Aggies were looking for a burner at wide receiver and they got one in Williams. He can absolutely fly. He may not be as fast as fellow signee Ernest Campbell, but he's going to cause serious problems for opponents all the same.

Williams has outstanding size already at 6-foot-1. That's a plus right out of the gate. But after a great first step, he only gets faster. One of the most impressive things is that he doesn't slow down when he cuts or changes direction.

Maybe most importantly, Williams has outstanding hands. He can grab passes that are away from him and is able to pull in passes even though he knows he's going to get hit. And once he gets the ball in his hands, look out.

This may be a late addition, but this is a huge one for A&M. They needed to refill the depth chart and Williams looks like he could do more than that. He could be a guy who is out there early in 2024.