Aggies flip Rivals 100 D-lineman
When Oklahoma University looked for a replacement for Lincoln Riley, they wanted a defensive mind. They got one of the best in Brent Venables. But for Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, it didn't matter.
The talented defensive tackle came down to Texas A&M and Oklahoma in October before committing to the Sooners as was largely expected. His family had ties to the Sooners and OU had been the presumptive favorite for a long time before A&M made things interesting.
When Riley left for USC and Venables was announced, Dindy didn't stick around long enough to get to know the new coach. He de-committed from the Sooners Monday night and immediately flipped to the Aggies.
Dindy is A&M's 21st commit and moves the Aggies to second in the Rivals rankings. He is Monday's second commit and the second commit from out-of-state in a Texas-heavy class. Still, he will have ties to Aggieland as his family is moving to College Station this year.
Dindy joins an already stacked defensive line recruiting class that could get even deadlier before the Early Signing Period ends next week. Dindy, the 5th-ranked defensive tackle, will be teamed with top-ranked DT (and number 2 player overall) Walter Nolen and fellow 4-star Jadon Scarlett. Katy 4-star Malick Sylla is currently the only committed defensive end in the class, but A&M is in a position to land 4-stars Enai White, Shemar Stewart and Anthony Lucas as part of the 2022 class as well.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Two words: explosiveness and strength. Holy cow, he's got super-sized amounts of both.
The first highlights are from this past season; the lower two are from 2020. I put the first one in because I've never seen a quarterback get pile-driven before.
Dindy looks like he's shot out of a cannon when he comes out of his stance. He's strong enough to push offensive linemen back, but that's if he has to. He's got the ability to blow right past them before they move as well.
He's kind of interesting in that he'll move almost slowly until he finds the ball, then he explodes to full speed in the space of one step. If he figures out that the quarterback or running back has the ball and they're nearby, it's over. They're going down.
His sheer brute strength allows him to stand up and push back offensive linemen when they're working on him one-on-one, and he can control double-teams and disrupt running plays as well. The idea of putting him next to Walter Nolen is absolutely terrifying.
The scary part is that Dindy can get better. He can get in better shape, be ready to go full speed every play and improve his technique by getting his pad level lower. Right now, he's largely dominating on sheer physical talent. Once he gets a season or two under Elijah Robinson? Good Lord.