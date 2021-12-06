Aggies flip Rivals 100 D-lineman

The talented defensive tackle came down to Texas A&M and Oklahoma in October before committing to the Sooners as was largely expected. His family had ties to the Sooners and OU had been the presumptive favorite for a long time before A&M made things interesting.

When Riley left for USC and Venables was announced, Dindy didn't stick around long enough to get to know the new coach. He de-committed from the Sooners Monday night and immediately flipped to the Aggies.

Dindy is A&M's 21st commit and moves the Aggies to second in the Rivals rankings. He is Monday's second commit and the second commit from out-of-state in a Texas-heavy class. Still, he will have ties to Aggieland as his family is moving to College Station this year.

Dindy joins an already stacked defensive line recruiting class that could get even deadlier before the Early Signing Period ends next week. Dindy, the 5th-ranked defensive tackle, will be teamed with top-ranked DT (and number 2 player overall) Walter Nolen and fellow 4-star Jadon Scarlett. Katy 4-star Malick Sylla is currently the only committed defensive end in the class, but A&M is in a position to land 4-stars Enai White, Shemar Stewart and Anthony Lucas as part of the 2022 class as well.