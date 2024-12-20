Aggies Gain Key DE Commit

Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Former Colorado defensive end Dayon Hayes, a preseason All-Big 12 selection this year, committed to the Aggies after a quick visit to College Station. He's A&M's seventh portal addition, but only the second on the defensive side of the ball.

Hayes only played in four games for the Buffaloes, but was off to a huge start before an injury ended his season. In just one-third of the regular season, Hayes had 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He started all four games he played in.

The injury allowed Hayes another season at the collegiate level, and he promptly entered the transfer portal Dec. 10. The Aggies, who were interested in him last year when he left Pitt, worked to bring him in for a visit and were able to lock him down.

Hayes' biggest season was in 2023, when he had 45 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and forced a fumble for the Panthers. The Pittsburgh native racked up 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in just nine games in 2022.

With the loss of Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart to the NFL Draft, the Aggies were in need of big defensive ends who can rush the quarterback. At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Hayes likely moves right into the 2025 starting lineup for A&M.



