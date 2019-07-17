Longview (Texas) High School dual-threat four-star quarterback Haynes King said he wanted to make a commitment before the Elite 11 Finals. He ended up taking a few more weeks, but the decision ended up in Texas A&M's favor.

This is the Aggies 16th commitment for the 2020 class. A&M beat out other top contenders such as Auburn and Duke, but mainly Tennessee who made a very strong push for King

Haynes King (Sam Spiegelman)

Journey to the Decision:

King has been very busy this past month taking official after official, so he could make this decision. It all started with an official to A&M on May 31; followed by an official to Tennessee on June 7; then on June 14 an official to Auburn, and ended with an official to Duke on June 19. He then hit the brakes on recruiting for several weeks, before making the final call for A&M. "Every offers means a lot, but because we're somewhat of a pro-style offense (at Longview) and they run a pro-style offense (at Texas A&M), we run mostly the same stuff,” said King. “On Saturdays, we would watch and notice that they run a lot of the same stuff. That means a lot. Coach (Jimbo) Fisher is a good coach, too.”

Competition:

"I've talked with every school and anywhere you go, there's going to be competition,” said King. “I'm not going to shy away from it. My dad preaches competition everywhere and you don't know what other dudes are gonna do. My sophomore year, I beat out two senior quarterbacks. That didn't happen until the fifth game of the season, but it happened, so I trust it and keep working to get better every day and learn. All the schools said the best quarterback will play and I trust it, so it depends on what I do in practice to prove (coach) wrong or wright."

Accolades:

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect is ranked the 7th best quarterback in the nation for the 2020 class.

King led his high school team to a perfect 16-0 record in 2018 and the Texas 6A Div. II State Championship. The year prior he took his team to the state semifinals.

In 2018 King completed 184- out of - 266 passes and threw for over 3,800 yards.

Highlights: