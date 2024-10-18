in other news
Aggies face the Bulldogs
No. 14 Texas A&M faces Mississippi State and the Ghosts of Davis Wade Stadium. Follow the game with AY here.
Aggies get second '26 commit in two days
Texas A&M has picked up the commitment of rapidly-rising DT Trashawn Ruffin of Mount Olive, N.C.
Six good questions: Mississippi State
AY turned to Jason Stamm of Bulldogblitz.com for more insight into Texas A&M's Saturday opponent.
AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
Discussion of the 2025 offensive line, a stacked QB room in 2025, Old Kinderhook (look it up) and more!
Casuga explains why he chose A&M
In a conversation with Rivals.com, new A&M commit Helaman Casuga says he's at home in College Station.
Texas A&M has landed the commitment of one of the 2026 class' fastest risers, defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin.
Currently rated a 3-star by Rivals.com, the Mount Olive (N.C.) North Duplin defensive tackle has seen his recruitment absolutely explode over the past two months. Florida State was his first bigtime offer, coming in May, but the Aggies, Georgia and Florida sent his recruitment into overdrive when they all offered on Aug. 27.
Ruffin picked up three more offers in September, including one from Texas, and then three more on Wednesday, from Vanderbilt, Ohio State and LSU. While Ruffin said he has an interest in visiting Ohio State, he had already decided to commit to the Aggies.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Ruffin is A&M's fourth commitment in the 2026 class and their second in as many days. The Aggies are loading up on defense so far in that class, with three of their first four commits coming on that side of the ball.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Ruffin has tremendous lower body strength. High school kids are simply overmatched when they're up against him. I watched film where he was double-teamed off the snap and they didn't move him at all. He just waited until the running back picked which direction he was going and Ruffin just discarded the guard and center like so much rubbish.
For a guy who is now pushing 320 pounds, Ruffin has really good lateral quickness. He's tracking down guys 50 to 100 pounds lighter than he is with ease. Once he figures out which direction he needs to be going in, he's got a really good burst that allows him to close ground rapidly.
Ruffin is, for lack of a better term, country strong. He's got a great frame and is just naturally huge. But he's also really athletic for someone his size. He'll have to work on some thing technique-wise as he hones his craft, but strength wise, he's probably SEC ready right now. A little time in A&M's strength and conditioning program and this kid could be a monster.