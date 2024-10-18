Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Currently rated a 3-star by Rivals.com, the Mount Olive (N.C.) North Duplin defensive tackle has seen his recruitment absolutely explode over the past two months. Florida State was his first bigtime offer, coming in May, but the Aggies, Georgia and Florida sent his recruitment into overdrive when they all offered on Aug. 27.

Ruffin picked up three more offers in September, including one from Texas, and then three more on Wednesday, from Vanderbilt, Ohio State and LSU. While Ruffin said he has an interest in visiting Ohio State, he had already decided to commit to the Aggies.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Ruffin is A&M's fourth commitment in the 2026 class and their second in as many days. The Aggies are loading up on defense so far in that class, with three of their first four commits coming on that side of the ball.