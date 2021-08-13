Aggies get the Smoke

Bouie’s commitment is not only a huge win for the Aggies, but is an indicator A&M can beat the Georgia Bulldogs head-to-head in their own backyard.

Bouie was a UGA commit for more than seven months, but new A&M assistant Nick Williams convinced him to take an unofficial visit to College Station in early June. The trip was more than slightly successful, as he quickly de-committed from Georgia. He returned to College Station for the pool party at the end of July, at which point his commitment seemed to be just a matter of time. That time came Friday.

Bouie is A&M’s 14th commit, but just the second from outside of Texas. He joins Bobby Taylor and Bryce Anderson as commits in the secondary, and all three are in the Rivals 250.

Bouie's commitment moves the Aggies back into the top 10 in the Rivals rankings and gives them 10 4-stars. In addition to Georgia, Bouie has offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Florida State and more than a dozen other programs.



