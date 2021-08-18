Aggies go international, add 4-star TE from Sweden to '23 class

The 41st president and devoted Aggie football fan was known for his skill in the international arena, serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations before assembling a multi-national coalition to eject Iraq from Kuwait in Operation Desert Storm 30 years ago. Now, the Aggies are on the way to becoming the most international team in college football, as they have added Swedish tight end Theodor Ohrstrom to their 2023 class to go with two natives of Australia (as well as 19 states and the District of Columbia).

Though there are few football players of renown from Sweden, the native of Uppsala is no novelty act. He is a 4-star prospect ranked 179th in the RIvals 250 and has offers from Alabama, Ohio State and LSU, among others.

Ohrstrom was one of several players to tour U.S. college football camps with PPI Recruits this summer, and he made an immediate impression. He was offered by the Aggies before the conclusion of that day's camp, and tight ends coach James Coley has remained in pursuit ever since. That continued effort, along with A&M's successful use of tight ends since the arrival of coach Jimbo Fisher, led Ohrstrom to choose the Aggies over LSU and Ohio State Wednesday morning.

The Aggies now have four commits for their 2023 class, and all are 4-stars. Two are from Texas, one is from Louisiana, and one is from seven time zones away.