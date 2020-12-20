AggieYell - Aggies Going Bowling in Miami

Less than two hours after being stiffed for the College Football Playoff, Texas A&M found out their bowl destination: the Orange Bowl against North Carolina.

The No. 5 Aggies, with their 8-1 record, were the highest-rated team now in the CFP. With their 62-26 blasting of Miami Dec. 12, the 8-3 Tar Heels positioned themselves as A&M’s likely opponent.

The matchup brings A&M back into competition with an old foe, UNC coach Mack Brown, but this team is much different from Brown’s teams at Texas. Its explosive offense is led by QB Sam Howell, who threw for 3,352 yards and 27 TD this season, but also has two 1,000-yard rushers. But the Tar Heels also lost to two sub-.500 teams, Florida State and Virginia, as well as No. 4 Notre Dame.

A&M, on the other hand, is riding a dominating seven-game winning streak. In the past six games, the Aggies have outscored opponents 203-88 and are coming off a 34-13 win over Tennessee where they held the Vols to 14 yards rushing.

While UNC shoots it out with opponents, A&M grinds them up. The Aggies are 14th in total defense, fourth in rush defense, third in time of possession and fourth in sacks allowed. Quarterback Kellen Mond has thrown 19 TD and only 3 interceptions and RB Isaiah Spiller is just 14 yards away from 1,000.

This match of contrasting styles will take place in Miami on Jan. 2, with kickoff just after 8 p.m. eastern time.