Aggies Going Bowling in Vegas (Baby)

The Aggies (8-4, 5-3 SEC) finished the season on a two-game SEC losing streak, with an overtime loss to Auburn and a 17-7 loss to Texas knocking them out of contention for a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

“We are excited about the opportunity to play in the Las Vegas Bowl,” A&M head coach Mike Elko said. “This Texas A&M team has given maximum effort all year and we look forward to the challenge of facing an excellent USC team.”

USC (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) won two of their last three but were scorched in their rivalry game, losing 49-35 to No. 5 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, who beat A&M 23-13 in week one, are one of two common opponents the Aggies and Trojans shared. USC beat LSU 28-20 in week one; the Aggies blitzed the Tigers 38-23 at Kyle Field later in the season.

USC's major storylines for the season echo A&M's. In the game against LSU, USC was paced by quarterback Miller Moss's 378 passing yards and Kyron Hudson's 83 receiving yards. Both players are already in the transfer portal. Moss was benched after a 26-21 loss to Washington -- USC's fourth in five games -- with Jayden Maiava throwing for 840 yards in the last three games.

A&M opening night starter, Conner Weigman, is one of 13 Aggies to already enter the portal after throwing just 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season. Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed has thrown for 987 yards since taking over in the third quarter of the LSU game.

USC is ranked 23rd nationally in total offense and 70th in total defense. The Aggies are 52nd in total offense and 64th in total defense.

The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will kick off at 9:30 p.m. central time (7:30 Las Vegas time) and will be televised on ESPN.

"Having been a football student-athlete, I know a postseason bowl game is a reward to the players, coaches, staff and Aggies everywhere," Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. "We are excited to compete in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against a quality team like USC. I’m thrilled the players get to play in another NFL stadium like Allegiant Stadium and have another chance to play in front of the 12th Man."