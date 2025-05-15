Recruiting SitRep: DL

Jones and Brown are two of the biggest fish still in the pond at any position, and the Aggies are in the mix for both. A&M has made up a lot of ground in a short time with the 5-star end, but he hasn't set up any official visits yet beyond one to Auburn (this weekend, in fact). Other schools from the former SEC West will make this especially competitive, especially Alabama and Auburn.

Brown is down to A&M and LSU, and the team in the lead varies day-by-day. He has a huge pull to LSU due to location and pressure from everyone around him, but he also really loves A&M. It's probably a coin toss at this point.

Wilson will kick off A&M's official visit schedule with his trip tomorrow. He may be tough to pull away from in-state Ole Miss, but the Aggies get the chance to make their case first.

A&M has really pushed hard for Carlton over the past six weeks to two months and, depending on who you talk to, may have passed Texas for the lead to land the No. 46 overall prospect.

Perry-Wright is another big target, literally and figuratively, for A&M. They're in very solid shape to land him and they will have the last chance to get in his ear with a June 20 official visit scheduled.