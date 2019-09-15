The Aggies jumped on the Cardinals right out of the gate and never gave them a chance to get into the game, leading 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and scoring the first 34 points of the game. A&M took the first possession of the game and drove the ball 71 yards in 9 plays before the drive stalled at the goal line, leading to a 21-yard field goal by Seth Small.

The Aggie defense got off the field in three plays on the next possession, but a running into the kicker call game Lamar new life. No matter; A&M forced another three and out to give the ball back to the offense. Quarterback Kellen Mond (20-28, 317 yards, 1 TD passing; 4 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD rushing) connected with Kendrick Rogers (6 catches, 83 yards) twice and Camron Buckley (4 catches, 60 yards) got loose for a 27-yard catch and run to spur a drive that was capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jacob Kibodi (11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD). The play especially delighted the Kyle Field crowd as massive defensive tackle Bobby Brown came in as a lead blocker for Kibodi.

"Jimbo's messing with my emotions," Brown quipped. "I want the ball."

After another quick and fruitless drive by Lamar, the Aggies once again drove inside the 20 but two drops -- including one on 3rd down by Jhamon Ausbon -- forced them to settle for a 31-yard field goal by Small. Lamar responded with their best drive of the day, but the 10 play, 70-yard drive led to nothing when kicker Bailey Griffen hit a line drive into the back of one of his linemen, which was deflected into the chest of Brown and was recovered by A&M at their own 28.

The Aggie offense really kicked into high gear in the second quarter, when freshman running back Isaiah Spiller came off the bench and took charge. Spiller broke loose for a 38-yard run on his second carry, then capped off the 9 play, 72-yard drive with his first career touchdown.

After yet another 3 and out -- the Cardinals were just 1 of 16 on 3rd downs -- the Aggies went to the air. Mond completed three passes in a row for 47 yards, then finished the drive with a 12-yard, untouched scamper to put A&M up 27-0.

"Kellen, I thought, played a really good game," coach Jimbo Fisher said.

It would take the Aggies until their second possession of the second half to push the score to 34-0. After Mond hit Ausbon (4 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD) for a 26-yard gain, Spiller carried the ball for 12 more before breaking free for a spectacular 34-yard touchdown run.

"You can't complain about a guy who's had two 100-yard games now," Fisher said of Spiller.

Lamar finally got onto the scoreboard on their next possession, with running back Myles Wanza giving the Cardinals their biggest play of the game, a 44-yard run to the Aggie 31. Lamar would get a little closer, but would have to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Griffen.

"They shouldn't have got anything, though," Brown said after the game. "They shouldn't have got any first downs. They shouldn't have got anything. Not knocking them as a team or anything, but when we play and play well, no offense should be able to mess with us."

The night for Mond and much of the A&M first team would end after the Aggies' next 3rd quarter possession, as Fisher let the junior quarterback lead the team down the field with his arm. Mond accounted for 90 of the 92 yards picked up on the drive, with 88 coming through the air. After Mond hit Ausbon for a 10-yard touchdown to put A&M up 41-3, the backups took over.

"I'm honestly mad because I dropped the (first quarter) ball," Ausbon said when asked if he was pleased with his performance. "I try to do everything I can to reach the play. Coach [Jimbo] Fisher called the play, and Kellen [Mond] threw it. I just did my job on each play and I ended up with that. But I want to make sure I don't have any more drops this season."

Lamar would go three and out and see the Aggies immediately return to their end of the field, as Roshauud Paul returned a 35-yard punt 38 yards to the Cardinals 25. Freshman quarterback Zach Calzada (4-8, 68 yards, 2 TD) immediately hit paydirt, finding fellow freshman Jalen Wydermyer for a 25-yard scoring pass.

The rest of the evening belonged to freshman slot receiver Ainias Smith, who caught 6 passes for 66 yards, including a sparkling 13-yard catch and run set up by yet another big return from Paul. The scoring was capped off by a 13-yard run by Cordarrian Richardson -- his first as an Aggie -- giving A&M a 59-point victory and a big showdown with Auburn next on the schedule.

"I don't know if they are (excited), but they better be because there are a lot of really good (teams) coming," Fisher said.



