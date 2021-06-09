Aggies hire Schlossnagle as new baseball coach

After a 29-27 mark in the last season under Rob Childress, the Aggie baseball program is in need of a rebuild. Nobody has pulled off a more remarkable one than Schlossnagle did at TCU. Before his arrival in Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs had been to the NCAA Tournament just twice in program history. He responded by taking them to the tournament 15 times in 18 seasons and to the College World Series five times, winning 11 games in Omaha. He racked up a record of 734-346 (.680) and was named the national coach of the year twice, in 2010 (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association) and 2016 (Baseball America).

"When we started our coaching search, we made sure we covered all of our bases within Texas and across the country by reaching far and wide to find the right fit for Texas A&M baseball," A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said. "As our search progressed, it became abundantly clear that Jim Schlossnagle had the experience, recruiting prowess, player development background and baseball knowledge to deliver a championship-caliber program for Aggie baseball. He owns the best winning percentage of any college baseball program in Texas over the last 10 years and his track record of success on a national stage speaks for itself. Texas A&M deserves to have the very best of the best, and we have hit a proverbial 'grand slam' with Coach Schlossnagle."

After pushing TCU into the nation's elite baseball programs, Schlossnagle, 50, is now ready to do the same at A&M.

"I am extremely excited to get things started in Aggieland, and I am humbled by this incredible opportunity," he said. "With the resources and facilities available at this world-class university, the foundation is here to win championships and make the 12th Man a regular visitor to Omaha."