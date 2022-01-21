Aggies hiring Addazio as new OL coach

Former Temple, Boston College and Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio has been tapped as A&M's new offensive line coach, several sources confirmed to AggieYell.com Friday afternoon. Addazio, 62, has spent the past 25 years in the college ranks, including a decade as a head coach. He was fired by Colorado State on Dec. 2, 2021, after a 3-9 season.

During his time as an assistant, Addazio spent significant time as an offensive line coach. A 1981 graduate of Central Connecticut, Addazio served as the offensive line coach at Western Connecticut State from 1988-94. After a year as a high school coach, he was hired as the tight ends and assistant offensive line coach at Syracuse, taking over as the full-time offensive line coach in 1999.

Addazio would hold that job for two seasons before moving to Notre Dame, where he coached tackles, tight ends and special teams for two seasons. He took over as the offensive line coach at Indiana in 2004, adding the offensive coordinator title in 2005.

In 2007, he joined the staff of Urban Meyer at Florida and was the tackles and tight ends coach for Urban Meyer during the Gators' second title run in 2008. He was promoted to assistant head coach and offensive line coach in 2009 and remained in the capacity when Will Muschamp arrived in 2011, adding the offensive coordinator title to his resume.

After the 2011 season, Addazio was hired as the head coach at Temple and racked up a 9-4 record in his first year. A switch to the Big East did not help the Owls in 2012, as the team dipped to a 4-7 mark. Still, he was hired to take over at Boston College in December 2012.

Addazio held the Boston College job for seven seasons, posting a winning record in five of them. After a 6-6 season in 2019, he was fired on Dec. 1 of that year. Ten days later, he was hired at Colorado State, whose administration strongly considered the recommendation of Meyer that they hire Addazio.

His tenure with the Rams was tumultuous, with players claiming Addazio repeatedly violated COVID-19 restrictions during the shortened 2020 season and the coach being accused of racially insensitive remarks. An investigation largely cleared Addazio, but he was still fired in early December.



