Aggies implode against Memphis, lose 81-75

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Texas A&M dares opponents to take 3-point shots. The Memphis Tigers happily accepted their offer.

Wade Taylor's shot was off in Sunday's loss, but he wasn't alone.

David Jones scored 29 points, Jahvon Quinnerly added 24 as Memphis (7-2) handled the 21st-ranked Aggies (6-3) 81-75 at Reed Arena Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies did not help themselves as they turned the ball over 12 times and hit just 6 of 33 3-point attempts, shooting 39% from the field overall. Memphis, on the other hand, shot a crisp 48%, including 56% from 3-point range in the second half.

Quinnerly, who lit up A&M last season while at Alabama, picked up where he left off Sunday. He hit 8 of 13 shots, including a pair of 3s, as he convincingly won his one-on-one battle with A&M point guard Wade Taylor.

Memphis led nearly the whole way, including by 9 at the half. At that point, the Aggies were clearly off their game, as Taylor had 2 points, forward Henry Coleman had 4 and guard Boots Radford, who had missed the last three games, was scoreless.

A&M cut Memphis’ lead to 2 when Radford made his first basket with 16:34 to go in the game, but the Aggies then completely collapsed with a 12-2 run by Memphis, which included the last of Jones’ 5 3-pointers on the day. It also included 7 Aggie turnovers, including two instances where four players ran up the court leaving the ball handler (Hefner and Taylor) to be trapped, forcing turnovers.

After a scorching performance from the floor against DePaul, A&M reverted back to the terrible shooting they’ve displayed nearly all season, hitting just 37% from the field. They made just 3 of 16 3s in the second half, killing any chance at a comeback.

The only Aggie to shoot remotely well was guard Manny Obaseki, who scored 21 points. He was the only A&M player to reach double figures, with Taylor scoring 9 points on 3 of 14 shooting, and Radford adding 8 on 3 of 9 shooting. Coleman, the team’s leading scorer to this point in the season, had just 6 points on 5 shots.

A&M did make it interesting in the final minute, with Obaseki scoring 6 points in an 8-2 run to get the lead to 79-75. Jones, appropriately, sealed the Memphis win with a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds left to provide the final margin.

