Aggies in the Headlines - Social Spotlight

AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social social media posts from the weekend concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.

Cibolo Steele 2020 four-star cornerback and Texas A&M commit Jaylon Jones has been a key piece to GigEmGang20. His commitment in February of this year attracted many recruits nationwide to A&M. Furthermore, Jones has been recruiting and reaching out to top targets such as Longview 2020 four-star quarterback Haynes King.

After Day two at the Elite11 competition King came in at number one. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect said he would have liked to make a decision on where he was committing prior to the Elite11. King intended to name a school---either Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn or Duke-- last Wednesday, but he was not ready. King was not going to let the pressure of media and outside sources push him into making a rash decision. He needed more time, and a decision will be made before the season--or possibly as early as this week.

On June 13 Miami Booker T. Washington High School DE Donell Harris Jr. decommitted from Miami, and reclassified to the Class of 2020 from 2021. On Sunday evening Harris released his top five of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Between the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, Texas State 7-on-7, the Elite 11and The Opening Finals a ton of the nations top talent have been all over social media within the last week.

Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price is well known for the talent he puts on the field, and he also receives huge kudos for his cooking...

Tomball 2020 five-star wide receiver and Texas A&M commit Demond Demas is never one to shy away from twitter and speaking his truth.

Texas A&M Football Hype video and more:

