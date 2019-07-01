Aggies in the Headlines - Social Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social social media posts from the weekend concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
Cibolo Steele 2020 four-star cornerback and Texas A&M commit Jaylon Jones has been a key piece to GigEmGang20. His commitment in February of this year attracted many recruits nationwide to A&M. Furthermore, Jones has been recruiting and reaching out to top targets such as Longview 2020 four-star quarterback Haynes King.
After Day two at the Elite11 competition King came in at number one. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect said he would have liked to make a decision on where he was committing prior to the Elite11. King intended to name a school---either Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn or Duke-- last Wednesday, but he was not ready. King was not going to let the pressure of media and outside sources push him into making a rash decision. He needed more time, and a decision will be made before the season--or possibly as early as this week.
@haynes_king10 brotha 👀 https://t.co/cj01act0Ru— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) July 1, 2019
Nation’s top uncommitted QB Haynes King torn on top 4, including 3 SEC teams https://t.co/9x7j1R0m7c— SEC Football News (@SECfootball) July 1, 2019
On June 13 Miami Booker T. Washington High School DE Donell Harris Jr. decommitted from Miami, and reclassified to the Class of 2020 from 2021. On Sunday evening Harris released his top five of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Texas A&M.
9....✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/vVtU7gKRME— 🦏⁹ (@5stardonell) June 13, 2019
...Top 5🖤| The CountDown | “May the Lord Heavenly Father Guide Me” @jtsportsvisuals @MiamiBTW_FB @Coach_Stork pic.twitter.com/6Q5ug70Mbd— 🦏⁹ (@5stardonell) June 30, 2019
Between the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, Texas State 7-on-7, the Elite 11and The Opening Finals a ton of the nations top talent have been all over social media within the last week.
Is 4️⃣⭐ Jaylon Jones the best CB in the state of #Texas?@samspiegs breaks down this and more from the #RivalsChallenge: https://t.co/JEdBzwfCX3 pic.twitter.com/Gz7RTP7w05— Rivals (@Rivals) July 1, 2019
Devin Price gives A&M Consolidated a 14-0 lead over Manvel pic.twitter.com/0ADXa8ETzJ— Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) June 29, 2019
Devin Price turns on the jets— Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) June 29, 2019
A&M Consolidated scores two plays later for a 48-35 score with 7 minutes left to play pic.twitter.com/hCPbzRXchB
A&M Consolidated’s other Star WR Devin Price’s HUGE catch leads to another TD— Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) June 29, 2019
Consolidated leads 21-14 @TheOldCoach pic.twitter.com/U3kNedv6cV
A&M Consolidated (@ConsolFootball ) is your 2019 7on7 Div. I State Champion. We have highlights from all 5 of their games on tonight on ASO at 10, but for now, enjoy some of their best plays from the day. @KAGS_Justin @natekeyon8 @swaggyb24 @Devin_Price3 @GagePahl @jones_valen pic.twitter.com/BOmIeO4N10— Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) June 30, 2019
Champs! pic.twitter.com/b01lnBwhjv— A&M Consolidated Football 🏈 (@ConsolFootball) June 29, 2019
A&M Consolidated wins 7 on 7 Division I championship https://t.co/FgrxePGLjg— KBTX Sports (@kbtxsports) June 29, 2019
.@Devin_Price3 doing his thing for A&M Consolidated as the Tigers extend their lead to 21-6 over Cy Falls @TheOldCoach #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/iSMER0mv75— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) June 29, 2019
Arriving in style. pic.twitter.com/Rj4vH6jrGX— Elite11 (@Elite11) June 29, 2019
I’m going to do something at @TheOpening that haven’t been done in a Long time 🤧🤧 “what Demas have up his sleeve this time 🤔”— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 27, 2019
Lil’ fun before the action starts. pic.twitter.com/GptYsPX22c— The Opening (@TheOpening) July 1, 2019
Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price is well known for the talent he puts on the field, and he also receives huge kudos for his cooking...
It’s time for the early summer #Dlinecookout ! Work hard, play hard, eat big!!! #GigEm #PassRushU pic.twitter.com/dnhDRBu1Av— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) June 26, 2019
There is nothing like spending time with the #Dlinecookout family. Good food, good fellowship and good times. That’s how we do it at the #Dlinecookout! #GigEm #Ribs #Brisket #Sausage pic.twitter.com/I6r4tCzLEX— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) June 26, 2019
Another cookout I’m about to miss...... Man it’s starting to hurt bad now! https://t.co/F5ciePd7E2— THEE MACK TRUCK (@DaylonMack) June 25, 2019
Headed to TP’s house like... pic.twitter.com/6hhpNxNJYU— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) June 25, 2019
Tomball 2020 five-star wide receiver and Texas A&M commit Demond Demas is never one to shy away from twitter and speaking his truth.
What ever happened in the past years with @AggieFootball I can’t control but when I get there I can control that so don’t bring up the past with me let’s talk about this National Championship @AggieFootball about to win in a few months and it’s more to come 🤧🤫 #GIGem #GigEm 👍🏽— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 30, 2019
If u know me u know I love my brother to death I just been thinking about you heavy I miss you So’Journer I cried for the last 3 days thinking about u I miss you lahh bro save a spot for me in heaven I still remember them days😭RIP baby bro 🙏🏾I wish I can talk to u one mo time😪 pic.twitter.com/puOrabNSsF— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 29, 2019
Texas A&M Football Hype video and more:
Let's try this again #GigEm— Roy May (@RoyMay15) June 30, 2019
[2020] Texas A&M Football HYPE VIDEOhttps://t.co/lzUBSACBEg
🗳 Vote for the @ESPYS: https://t.co/iMZDrcR6pn— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 30, 2019
Blessed to have the opportunity to represent Texas A&M and Aggie Football, this weekend along with my fellow colleagues in Birmingham at the SEC Headquarters . @SEC thank you for allowing us to enlarge our platforms and be apart of something bigger then ourselves. pic.twitter.com/i3olt6iCdt— Keeath Magee II (@2wotails) July 1, 2019