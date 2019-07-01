Cibolo Steele 2020 four-star cornerback and Texas A&M commit Jaylon Jones has been a key piece to GigEmGang20. His commitment in February of this year attracted many recruits nationwide to A&M. Furthermore, Jones has been recruiting and reaching out to top targets such as Longview 2020 four-star quarterback Haynes King.

After Day two at the Elite11 competition King came in at number one. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect said he would have liked to make a decision on where he was committing prior to the Elite11. King intended to name a school---either Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn or Duke-- last Wednesday, but he was not ready. King was not going to let the pressure of media and outside sources push him into making a rash decision. He needed more time, and a decision will be made before the season--or possibly as early as this week.