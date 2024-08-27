Aggies in the NFL face cutdown day
Tuesday was the day for NFL teams to get their rosters down to the 53-man limit in preparation for the 2024-25 season. Here's how Texas A&M products fared on cutdown day:
Richardson, Johnson, Peevy beat the odds
Aggie football players Demani Richardson, Jayden Peevy and Buddy Johnson came into training camp with long odds to make their respective teams. Richardson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers, and Peevy was picked up by the Panthers after being released by the Tennessee Titans. Johnson, who had also been released by several teams, was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys.
All three of them made the initial 53-man roster Tuesday.
Richardson had a very strong training camp, with 8 tackles and an interception for the Panthers. Peevy had 7 tackles in the preseason, including 3 in the Panthers' final game against the Buffalo Bills.
Johnson forced his way onto the Cowboys' roster with an impressive camp, racking up 6 tackles -- 5 solo -- and a pass defensed in the preseason. With Dallas already thin at linebacker due to injuries, keeping Johnson ended up being a move the Cowboys needed to make.
Veterans fail to make the cut
Several Aggies weren't as fortunate on cutdown day. Running back Isaiah Spiller, who had spent two seasons with the L.A. Chargers, was released by the team Tuesday.
Offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, a veteran of eight seasons in the NFL, was released by the Cleveland Browns in their final cuts.
Offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Linebacker Chris Russell, who was signed late in training camp, was released by the Green Bay Packers.
Defensive back Josh DeBerry was released by the Cowboys.
Aggies currently on NFL rosters
Buffalo Bills: LB Von Miller
Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett
Tampa Bay Bucs: WR Mike Evans
Seattle Seahawks: Tyrel Dodson
Jacksonville Jaguars: Nickel Antonio Johnson and WR Christian Kirk
New Orleans Saints: C Erik McCoy
Houston Texans: OL Kenyon Green
Dallas Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson and LB Buddy Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers: DL DeMarvin Leal and OL Dan Moore and Ryan McCollum
Denver Broncos: WR Josh Reynolds
Carolina Panthers: S Demani Richardson and DL Jayden Peevy
Green Bay Packers: LB Edgerrin Cooper
Baltimore Ravens; DT Justin Madubuike
Miami Dolphins: RB Devon Achane
Atlanta Falcons: LT Jake Matthews
L.A. Rams: DT Bobby Brown III
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Ainias Smith and P Braden Mann
Indianapolis Colts: CB Jaylon Jones
New York Jets: DE Micheal Clemons
New York Giants: OL Jermaine Eluemunor
New England Patriots: OL Layden Robinson
Cincinnati Bengals: RB Trayveon Williams and DT McKinnley Jackson