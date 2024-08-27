PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Aggies in the NFL face cutdown day

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Tuesday was the day for NFL teams to get their rosters down to the 53-man limit in preparation for the 2024-25 season. Here's how Texas A&M products fared on cutdown day:

Demani Richardson is a Carolina Panther.
Richardson, Johnson, Peevy beat the odds

Aggie football players Demani Richardson, Jayden Peevy and Buddy Johnson came into training camp with long odds to make their respective teams. Richardson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers, and Peevy was picked up by the Panthers after being released by the Tennessee Titans. Johnson, who had also been released by several teams, was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys.

All three of them made the initial 53-man roster Tuesday.

Richardson had a very strong training camp, with 8 tackles and an interception for the Panthers. Peevy had 7 tackles in the preseason, including 3 in the Panthers' final game against the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson forced his way onto the Cowboys' roster with an impressive camp, racking up 6 tackles -- 5 solo -- and a pass defensed in the preseason. With Dallas already thin at linebacker due to injuries, keeping Johnson ended up being a move the Cowboys needed to make.

Veterans fail to make the cut

Several Aggies weren't as fortunate on cutdown day. Running back Isaiah Spiller, who had spent two seasons with the L.A. Chargers, was released by the team Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, a veteran of eight seasons in the NFL, was released by the Cleveland Browns in their final cuts.

Offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebacker Chris Russell, who was signed late in training camp, was released by the Green Bay Packers.

Defensive back Josh DeBerry was released by the Cowboys.


Aggies currently on NFL rosters

Buffalo Bills: LB Von Miller

Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett

Tampa Bay Bucs: WR Mike Evans

Seattle Seahawks: Tyrel Dodson

Jacksonville Jaguars: Nickel Antonio Johnson and WR Christian Kirk

New Orleans Saints: C Erik McCoy

Houston Texans: OL Kenyon Green

Dallas Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson and LB Buddy Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers: DL DeMarvin Leal and OL Dan Moore and Ryan McCollum

Denver Broncos: WR Josh Reynolds

Carolina Panthers: S Demani Richardson and DL Jayden Peevy

Green Bay Packers: LB Edgerrin Cooper

Baltimore Ravens; DT Justin Madubuike

Miami Dolphins: RB Devon Achane

Atlanta Falcons: LT Jake Matthews

L.A. Rams: DT Bobby Brown III

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Ainias Smith and P Braden Mann

Indianapolis Colts: CB Jaylon Jones

New York Jets: DE Micheal Clemons

New York Giants: OL Jermaine Eluemunor

New England Patriots: OL Layden Robinson

Cincinnati Bengals: RB Trayveon Williams and DT McKinnley Jackson

