Aggie football players Demani Richardson, Jayden Peevy and Buddy Johnson came into training camp with long odds to make their respective teams. Richardson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers, and Peevy was picked up by the Panthers after being released by the Tennessee Titans. Johnson, who had also been released by several teams, was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys.

All three of them made the initial 53-man roster Tuesday.

Richardson had a very strong training camp, with 8 tackles and an interception for the Panthers. Peevy had 7 tackles in the preseason, including 3 in the Panthers' final game against the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson forced his way onto the Cowboys' roster with an impressive camp, racking up 6 tackles -- 5 solo -- and a pass defensed in the preseason. With Dallas already thin at linebacker due to injuries, keeping Johnson ended up being a move the Cowboys needed to make.