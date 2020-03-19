Aggies in the NFL - Free Agency Impact
There has been a couple big moves in the NFL over this last week with free agency, and several impacted Aggies in the NFL— like Christian Kirk, Mike Evans and Ryan Tannehill. Let's take a look at the moves made and the reaction:
The Houston Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals:
March 17, 2020
Former Aggie wide receiver great and current Cardinal Christian Kirk commented:
10+11+13 = SCARY SIGHT— Christian Kirk (@ckirk) March 16, 2020
Welcome to the squad bro let’s eat! @DeAndreHopkins
Let me get this straight— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) March 16, 2020
Arizona Cardinals have
QB1 Kyler Murray
WR1 DeAndre Hopkins
WR2 Christian Kirk
And a opportunity to get C.Lamb or J.Juedy 🤯
I hate it here
The core of the Cardinals’ offense in 2020 could be:— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) March 16, 2020
- QB Kyler Murray
- WR DeAndre Hopkins
- WR Larry Fitzgerald
- RB Kenyan Drake
- WR Christian Kirk
Cardinals offense next season is going to be lethal 👀— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2020
▪️ Kyler Murray
▪️ DeAndre Hopkins
▪️ Kenyan Drake
▪️ Larry Fitzgerald
▪️ Andy Isabella
▪️ Christian Kirk
Wow. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/v7bBu8MbNG
Ryan Tannehill is back with the Titans:
Breaking: The Titans and Ryan Tannehill have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $118 million total, sources tell @JeffDarlington. pic.twitter.com/EFjx3enWtn— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2020
Tennessee let’s run it back 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #TITANUP pic.twitter.com/rydM0LSoEN— Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) March 15, 2020
Ryan Tannehill has agreed to terms on a new four-year contract with the Titans, per source. Here’s the numbers:— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 15, 2020
$118m total
$29.5m average per year
$62m full guarantee
$91m total guarantee
BIG deal for Tannehill!
QB1 stays in Tennessee. 😁#Titans agree to terms with Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1)— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 15, 2020
Details ✍🏽 » https://t.co/97Vb0ehKgI pic.twitter.com/fRO2LgNzG3
Tom Brady is now at Tampa Bay:
BREAKING: Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers. The deal is roughly $30M per year. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/sW217u2PvF— NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020
Mike Evans will be one of Brady's go-to guys:
.@TomBrady's new targets 🔥@MikeEvans13_ @CGtwelve_ pic.twitter.com/noi7AbkzB8— NFL (@NFL) March 18, 2020
.@MikeEvans13_ stands 6'5.@TomBrady has never thrown a pass to a wide receiver that tall in his career.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 18, 2020
In fact, most of Brady's top wide receivers in New England were under 6-feet tall. pic.twitter.com/MFjGahvcEO
Imagine Tom Brady with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans at WR next season ... pic.twitter.com/XXi1uOmBVG— ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2020
Brady's new targets:— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 17, 2020
🔺Mike Evans
🔺Chris Godwin
🔺OJ Howard pic.twitter.com/JtxQZEef5h
When @JManziel2 and @MikeEvans13_ were on the field together you never knew what might happen. Is this their greatest play together?— Barstool Texas A&M Online (@BarstoolTexasAM) March 19, 2020
pic.twitter.com/2h9uETGpQZ