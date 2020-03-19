News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-19 16:35:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Aggies in the NFL - Free Agency Impact

Courtney Roland • AggieYell
Editor
@CourtneyRivals

There has been a couple big moves in the NFL over this last week with free agency, and several impacted Aggies in the NFL— like Christian Kirk, Mike Evans and Ryan Tannehill. Let's take a look at the moves made and the reaction:

The Houston Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals:

Former Aggie wide receiver great and current Cardinal Christian Kirk commented:

Ryan Tannehill is back with the Titans:

Tom Brady is now at Tampa Bay:

Mike Evans will be one of Brady's go-to guys:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}