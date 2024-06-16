Jace LaViolette's game-saving catch in the top of the ninth inning supported an excellent performance from three Texas A&M pitchers as the Aggies (50-13) won their College World Series opener Saturday night, enduring a four-hour rain delay to beat the Gators 3-2.

The Aggies never trailed, but that appeared to be about to change with one out in the ninth. Closer Evan Aschenbeck, working in his third inning, hung a curveball to Florida second baseman Cade Kurland with a runner on first. Kurland hit a booming fly ball to right field, sending LaViolette back to the wall. He jumped and grabbed the ball, which was over the wall, then nonchalantly threw it back in to the infield as the A&M section of the crowd at Charles Schwab Field roared its approval.

"I'm glad he is tall," coach Jim Schlossnagle quipped. "(Travis) Chestnut (who is 5-foot-7) probably doesn't get that one.”

After walking Florida slugger Jac Caglianone, Aschenbeck then struck out right fielder Ashton Wilson to close out the nail-biting win.

It looked the Aggies were going to win going away early on, as A&M jumped on Florida starter Liam Peterson (3-5) early. Chestnut drove in a run with an RBI infield single in the bottom of the second, with shortstop Ali Camarillo scampering home on a wild pitch during the next at-bat. After left fielder Caren Sorrell smoked a double off the center field wall that scored designated hitter Hayden Scott from first in the bottom of the third, Florida went to the bullpen.

The Aggies had opportunities to put the game away, but left the bases loaded in the second and third innings. That left the door open for the Gators, who nearly walked through it.

A&M got three flawless innings from starter Justin Lamkin, who struck out 6 while only giving up one hit, but Schlossnagle stuck to his plan and brought in Chris Cortez to start the fourth. Cortez (10-3) worked his way into and out of trouble, giving up four hits and hitting two batters while striking out 6 in three innings of work.

In the seventh, Cortez’s luck ran out, as he gave up back-to-back doubles to left fielder Tyler Shelnut and third baseman Dale Thomas to get Florida on the board. The Aggies then turned to Aschenbeck, who gave up and RBI groundout but managed to preserve a 3-2 lead.

Aschenbeck gave up three hits and walked a pair, but managed to keep Florida off the board to pick up his 10th save. And he, like his teammates, is very happy LaViolette is 6-foot-5.

With the win, the Aggies move into the winner’s bracket and will play Kentucky Monday night.