Reliford's recruitment and commitment happened at what seems like a rapid pace in this day and age, with the 3-star defensive lineman completing the whole process from offer to commitment in seven weeks.

Reliford was offered by A&M on May 22, but his recruitment seriously took off two weeks ago when he attended A&M's camp. His performance seriously impressed the Aggie coaching staff, who decided to ramp up their pursuit.

The defensive end's stats for his first two seasons at Evangel are eye-popping: in 2021, he made 100 tackles with 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries; last year, he racked up 129 tackles, 27 more TFL, 6 sacks, 3 more forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Reliford named a final three of Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and A&M Monday, then made his commitment official Tuesday.

Relifod now gives the Aggies a dozen commits, five of whom have come in the past five days. He is the second defensive lineman to commit, along with 4-star Dealyn Evans.



