Aggies keep hot streak going, add electric defender
Texas A&M's astounding recruiting run continued Tuesday with the commitment of Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian defensive end Gabriel Reliford.
Reliford's recruitment and commitment happened at what seems like a rapid pace in this day and age, with the 3-star defensive lineman completing the whole process from offer to commitment in seven weeks.
Reliford was offered by A&M on May 22, but his recruitment seriously took off two weeks ago when he attended A&M's camp. His performance seriously impressed the Aggie coaching staff, who decided to ramp up their pursuit.
The defensive end's stats for his first two seasons at Evangel are eye-popping: in 2021, he made 100 tackles with 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries; last year, he racked up 129 tackles, 27 more TFL, 6 sacks, 3 more forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Reliford named a final three of Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and A&M Monday, then made his commitment official Tuesday.
Relifod now gives the Aggies a dozen commits, five of whom have come in the past five days. He is the second defensive lineman to commit, along with 4-star Dealyn Evans.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
For starter, Reliford is now up to about 255 pounds, making him more of an ideal weight for a defensive end. Hopefully, that does not hurt his speed, because he's explosive as a standup end.
He bursts out of the gate as soon as the ball is snapped, giving him control of the edge when he rushes the passer. If a tight end or running back is supposed to chip him, forget it. It won't work.
Reliford is a high energy player with a non-stop motor. He repeatedly runs down players from behind or chases them all the way across the field. He refuses to give up on a play.
I really like his ability to read a play, shed or avoid blockers and make the tackle. He is highly instinctive.
D.J. Durkin has been looking for a defensive end with the versatility to be a stand-up rusher, a down lineman or a blitzer from the linebacker slot. They've messed with LT Overton in this role, but Reliford's already done it. That has to hold serious appeal for the Aggie coaching staff.
Reliford has good size, good speed and great stats. I'm really not sure why other programs weren't all over him, but he's a good fit in College Station.