The Aggies now have a dozen commits, including four corners. Currie is the second native of California to join the A&M recruiting class for 2025, along with 4-star quarterback Husan Longstreet .

Currie, who is also a track standout, visited A&M in April as one of his first trips. He was recruited heavily by cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson, who has also landed the commitments of Pearland Shadow Creek's Cobey Sellers and Phoenix (Ariz.) Desert Edge's Jamar Beal-Goines over the past month.

Currie, a native of Lancaster, Calif., had offers from Texas, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Penn State, among many others. He had official visits to Utah and Washington planned for June, but surprisingly decided to pull the trigger on a commitment to A&M before taking those trips.

A plug and play corner, Currie brings speed and length to the position. At 6-foot-3, he's a prototype Mike Elko cornerback.

Looking at his highlights, either Currie is really fast or he plays against a bunch of guys who are really slow. Considering he runs the 100 meters in the 10.6-second range, I'm going to go with him being extremely fast. Sometimes track speed doesn't translate to the football field, but we've seen it when it does (Devon Achane). Currie's speed definitely translates.

That speed helps his reaction time. He'll bait a quarterback into thinking his guy is open, then break on the ball and be there before it gets to the receiver. He had 4 interceptions, 6 passes broken up last season, so opponents paid dearly when they tested him. He also used that speed to rack up 3 sacks coming off the edge, which reminded more than a little of Antonio Johnson.

Currie's got solid footwork, turns and runs well and he's not afraid to come up and hit someone when the situation demands it. He had 35 tackles last season, so he's not averse to contact.

With his speed, Currie looks like a made-to-order kickoff and punt returner. I'm sure A&M will take a look at him at both spots once he arrives.

With Deyjhon Pettaway, Sellers, Beal-Goines and now Currie, the Aggies have the best cornerback class in the nation. They're probably not done yet, either, as they work to ensure that a position that was a glaring weakness in 2023 remains a strength for the next several years.