Aggies land 2023 OL

Thomasson is the third commit for A&M's 2023 class, which also includes 4-star QB Eli Holstein of Zachary, La., and Wylie East 4-star DE Anthony James -- both of whom are also in College Station today.

Thomasson is currently unranked by Rivals.com, but schools from around the region had already made their own opinions on him. He chose the Aggies over offers from Oklahoma, Texas, TCU, Baylor and Michigan State.

The Aggies picked up massive 2023 OL Colton Thomasson of San Antonio Smithson Valley Saturday, capping a rapid flirtation between the two sides. Thomasson picked up an offer from the Aggies in June after visiting College Station for a camp, and the Aggies continued to show serious interest after that. Thomasson is back in Aggieland for A&M's pool party today and decided it was time to pull the trigger.

The terrifying thing to remember about Thomasson is he still has two more years of high school left. When you're 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds, you're usually...well, not 15 or 16.

I've seen Thomasson in person, as he was at the Dallas Rivals camp. At this point in time, I know the Aggies had an interest, but they wanted his footwork to improve. That day, I saw footwork that was good enough, but everything else was more than enough to impress me.

Shock of shocks, the the most impressive thing about Thomasson is his punch. When he hits somebody, it stuns them and slows down their pass rush. He's also got tremendously long arms, which helps him keep opponents at bay.

He's still growing into his body, so he can be stiff and a little mechanical at times. But his lateral movement was definitely better in April than it was last fall and apparently it was even better by June -- because he picked up an A&M offer.

At Smithson Valley last season, Thommason played right guard. At the Rivals camp, he played tackle. I think that, in a perfect world, he's a tackle at the next level. It just depends on how his quickness continues to improve over the next couple of years. If not, he'll be an absolutely massive guard. Either way, A&M has a guy with size and strength you won't find very often -- and he's not done growing yet.