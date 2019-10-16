I never thought I’d see this day. I went from odds being stacked against me to college offers being stacked up for me. I’m so blessed to be able to share....My college commitment! 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/UM77nzqqS2

Morris gives the Aggies 18 commitments for 2020, and the top-ranked player in Arkansas to go with the second and third-ranked players in Texas.

"Coach Henson. That's the big dog ... He's the coolest, him and Jimbo," he said. "He (Henson) is like a father, if I had one."

Nothing really changed over the next couple of months as the Vols and Razorbacks hosted him on official visits, but left with no change to his leaderboard. Morris said he wanted a country environment, something he felt College Station provided, but it was the Aggie coaching staff that made the difference.

"They (A&M) know what's up. Everyone else knows what's up. It's College Station," he told AggieYell.com in June. "It's home."

Even though he played coy for a few months and kept the hopes of Arkansas and Tennessee alive, the nation's top guard recruit knew he was committing for Texas A&M since the end of the spring. He just needed to get back to College Station to make it official.

Morris is listed as a guard by Rivals, but A&M and most other programs are recruiting him as a tackle, and that's what he plays in high school. Having seen him in action at the 5-star Challenge this summer, I already had a pretty good idea what they were getting before putting on his highlights. They pretty much reinforced what I thought: the Aggies are getting a mean, aggressive lineman.

Morris doesn't just move opponents out of the way, he plants them. He appears to take pride in wiping his assignment completely out of the play. In one case, he drives the opposing end into the sideline, a good 25 yards away from the line of scrimmage. One of the things A&M has to like most is the fact that he's beating up opponents in the running game, which is precisely what the Aggies need.

Morris almost seems slender at 6-foot-5 and around 280 pounds, but he can move. He's got good lateral movement and he is very quick out of his stance, allowing him to get leverage immediately. And, of course, you see what he does once he gets his hands on you.

One thing that doesn't show up on film, that I got to learn from talking to him, is his drive. Morris really has that desire to succeed, to help his family out by being the best football player he can be. He's a quick study, too.

The Aggies wanted him as a tackle, and I think he can succeed on the outside at the next level. He needs to work on some technical things, like getting his pads lower and working on coming out of a 3-point stance, but the tools are there. The Aggies need linemen who are ready for a fight, and Morris meets that description.

A&M now has a couple of potential difference makers on the line in the 2020 class. With Morris and Akinola Ogunbiyi, the Aggies have the top two guards in the nation. That's what they need to really get the line to where it needs to be for a national title contender.



