The commitment of the 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman came as a surprise, as he'd given no inkling he was preparing to make a move. He had, however, indicated that LSU was his leader -- which ended up being a diversion.

The Aggies started pursing Davis in earnest at the start of the year, when his recruitment exploded. LSU, Alabama, A&M and Oklahoma quickly moved to the top of his leaderboard, and all four got official visits. A&M got the first, on June 2, while LSU got the last on June 23. After his trip to Baton Rouge, LSU staffers were confident he would pick the Tigers.

Had he made a decision earlier in the year, that might have been the case, but Alabama and, eventually, A&M moved up to take over the top spot in his recruitment.

Davis is one of several East Texas products that the Aggies either have committed or have targeted. Longview 4-star DE Dealyn Evans was A&M's first commit for 2024, and the Aggies are after Silsbee 4-star WR Drelon Miller and Jasper 4-star LB TyAnthony Smith, both of whom could be nearing commitments.

Davis is A&M's 11th commit for 2024 and the fourth in as many days. He is the third offensive lineman, along with 4-star Ashton Funk and 3-star Coen Echols.



