Aggies land 4-star OL
Texas A&M's red-hot streak on the recruiting trail continued Monday when the Aggies landed the commitment of Beaumont United 4-star offensive tackle Weston Davis.
The commitment of the 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman came as a surprise, as he'd given no inkling he was preparing to make a move. He had, however, indicated that LSU was his leader -- which ended up being a diversion.
The Aggies started pursing Davis in earnest at the start of the year, when his recruitment exploded. LSU, Alabama, A&M and Oklahoma quickly moved to the top of his leaderboard, and all four got official visits. A&M got the first, on June 2, while LSU got the last on June 23. After his trip to Baton Rouge, LSU staffers were confident he would pick the Tigers.
Had he made a decision earlier in the year, that might have been the case, but Alabama and, eventually, A&M moved up to take over the top spot in his recruitment.
Davis is one of several East Texas products that the Aggies either have committed or have targeted. Longview 4-star DE Dealyn Evans was A&M's first commit for 2024, and the Aggies are after Silsbee 4-star WR Drelon Miller and Jasper 4-star LB TyAnthony Smith, both of whom could be nearing commitments.
Davis is A&M's 11th commit for 2024 and the fourth in as many days. He is the third offensive lineman, along with 4-star Ashton Funk and 3-star Coen Echols.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
If you like mean offensive linemen, here's your guy. Davis does not play with a chip on his shoulder; he has every rock in Golden Triangle on his.
Davis likes to get physical with his opponents. There's no question in that. He'll drive them way off the ball or cut them quickly if the play calls for it. He runs opponents 15 or 20 yards out of the play, then knocks them to the turf.
Davis has a lot of natural ability and great size. His arms are extremely long, so he'll be able to hold off opponents at a distance. He's got to learn to do that better, because he allows opponents to get in on him -- but he still stones them.
His lower body strength is impressive. It allows him to get that leverage to drive off opposing linemen, but there's still more there to be had. By popping up so quickly, he's costing himself some potential drive. But that may just be because it looks like United was very pass-heavy.
Even though he's playing right tackle now, I could see Davis getting a shot on the left side as he develops. He's got pretty quick feet and the long arms you want in a guy covering your quarterback's blind side. He made need a year of development, but he's got all the tools you want and the attitude to match.