It's been a circuitous route for Platt, who was considered an Aggie lean well over a year ago before A&M had their remarkable haul of Donovan Green, Jake Johnson and Theo Ohrstrom in the 2022 class. That seemed to shut the door for Platt, who promptly committed to Stanford, where he was committed for 369 days.

The loss of Max Wright and Blake Smith changed things for the Aggies, who brought Platt in for a last-second official visit this past weekend. What may have altered things even more for Platt was the departure of coach David Shaw from Stanford, which led him to reconsider his options.

The Aggies did a smart thing during Platt's official visit: they took him on a tour of A&M's College of Engineering. One of the sharpest individuals in the entire 2023 recruiting class, Platt intends to major in engineering.

Platt is the 16th commit for the Aggies in the 2023 recruiting class and continues a hot streak on the offensive side of the football. Over the span of the past few weeks, A&M has added 4-star running back Rueben Owens, 4-star QB Marcel Reed and stands to add 4-star ATH/WR Micah Tease on Wednesday.