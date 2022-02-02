Aggies land 5-star defensive end

5-star defensive end Shemar Stewart of Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace committed and signed with the Aggies Wednesday afternoon, giving them 28 total commits. Stewart is the fourth 5-star to join the class, along with DT Walter Nolen, WR Evan Stewart and CB Denver Harris.

In spite of being from the Miami area and growing up a fan of the Hurricanes, a visit to Texas A&M last year helped start turning Stewart in the Aggies' direction. Several other trips, and strong recruiting by members of the 2022 class, had him leaning strongly A&M's way by early December.

When Mario Cristobal arrived in Coral Gables, however, he targeted Stewart as the key piece to his first recruiting class at Miami. Cristobal went all out to get Stewart, and the Hurricanes hosted Stewart on an official visit. After he canceled another trip to College Station, it seemed like A&M's role as the leader in the clubhouse was in peril.

But if Stewart wasn't going to go to College Station, the A&M coaching staff was going to go to him. Two weeks ago, new defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and every assistant coach went to Miami to see Stewart and make sure he realized how valued he was by the Aggie program. That, and continued work by Bobby Taylor and other 2022 signees, was enough to push him into A&M's corner.

Stewart's offer list is outstanding, as you'd expect for a 5-star. The Under Armour All-American had Miami and Georgia as his other two finalists, but also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson and many others.