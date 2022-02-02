Aggies land 5-star defensive end
Texas A&M has added another tremendous talent to its outstanding 2022 recruiting class -- one that may make the Aggies' defensive line haul the best in collegiate history.
5-star defensive end Shemar Stewart of Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace committed and signed with the Aggies Wednesday afternoon, giving them 28 total commits. Stewart is the fourth 5-star to join the class, along with DT Walter Nolen, WR Evan Stewart and CB Denver Harris.
In spite of being from the Miami area and growing up a fan of the Hurricanes, a visit to Texas A&M last year helped start turning Stewart in the Aggies' direction. Several other trips, and strong recruiting by members of the 2022 class, had him leaning strongly A&M's way by early December.
When Mario Cristobal arrived in Coral Gables, however, he targeted Stewart as the key piece to his first recruiting class at Miami. Cristobal went all out to get Stewart, and the Hurricanes hosted Stewart on an official visit. After he canceled another trip to College Station, it seemed like A&M's role as the leader in the clubhouse was in peril.
But if Stewart wasn't going to go to College Station, the A&M coaching staff was going to go to him. Two weeks ago, new defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and every assistant coach went to Miami to see Stewart and make sure he realized how valued he was by the Aggie program. That, and continued work by Bobby Taylor and other 2022 signees, was enough to push him into A&M's corner.
Stewart's offer list is outstanding, as you'd expect for a 5-star. The Under Armour All-American had Miami and Georgia as his other two finalists, but also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson and many others.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit (and signee)
Before we begin, let's be clear: there's only one Myles Garrett.
But this guy is pretty close.
At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Stewart is about the exact same height and weight Garrett is right now. Garrett probably played around 265 at A&M, so we're not talking much of a difference.
But this isn't about physical similarities; this is about style of play. Stewart has a lot of the same assets Garrett brought to the table.
The first thing is his speed. You're heading that a lot in this recruiting class, but that's because A&M has brought in a bunch of incredibly fast and athletic players. Stewart runs far too fast than a defensive end should, as you can see by him chasing down running backs and quarterbacks from behind. It doesn't matter if they have a head start, he's just that fast.
He's incredibly explosive, to the point where players in a very good league in a very good state for high school football simply can't block him. He blows through double teams with ease and can run either around or inside of an offensive tackle before they're out of their stance. His first step is absolutely outstanding.
Stewart didn't just dominate in regular high school play, but had an outstanding week against the nation's best in the Under Armour All-American game. He may need to work on some secondary moves and improve his overall strength (what freshman, besides Walter Nolen, doesn't?), but his skillset is off the charts. In spite of the excellent players on campus and the haul A&M already has at defensive end in this class, Stewart may be tough to keep off the field from day one.