The 6-foot-2, 190-pound George established himself as one of the best players regardless of position in the junior college ranks in 2019. He racked up 26 tackles, 6 passes broken up, a forced fumble and 2 interceptions during his second season at Highland, enough to be a second-team JUCO All-American. That drew offers from the likes of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi State and Utah. He was considered a significant lean to Auburn after making multiple visits over the past two months, while the Aggies were thought to be working on high schoolers Dontae Manning and Major Burns. But both sides dropped the surprise Tuesday morning.

Just as they did last year, the Aggies have jumped into the JUCO ranks late in the game and added an elite talent at cornerback. Last year, it was Elijah Blades; this year, it's Brian George, a 4-star corner from Highland (Kan.) Community College.

The Florida native gives the Aggies three 4-star corners for the 2020 class, along with Josh Moten and Jaylon Jones. It also gives A&M 22 commits for the class, of which 14 are 4- or 5-stars. The early signing period for football begins Wednesday.

Doesn't take much to see why SEC schools were all over George -- he plays an SEC style of football. He's big, long and physical. But he's got great speed and cover skills to boot.

George's anticipation is exceptional. Once he reads the route, he jumps on it immediately. He has the hips to turn and run with an opponent, and if the ball is in front of him, he has great closing speed. You can see him pick off a couple of passes simply because he's coming in faster than anyone expects and the wideout doesn't come back for the ball.

George also doesn't mind contact. In the SEC, you have to tackle, and he doesn't mind that at all. He also turns, finds the football well and positions himself to make a play on it. He's been coached well, but he's also got a ton of natural talent.

Adding George is a huge plus for the Aggies. The level of competition at corner is now as good as it has been in some time. With Elijah Blades likely set at one corner, George can now compete with Myles Jones and Debione Renfro for the other starting job. That would allow Josh Moten and Jaylon Jones time to develop. If they're ready to go, great; that just means the caliber of competition for playing time gets even better.

Even though the pass defense was improved in 2019, the lack of talent was still glaring against the likes of LSU and Alabama. Players like Blades, George, Jones and Moten will start narrowing that talent gap rapidly.