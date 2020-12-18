AggieYell - Aggies land another 5-star, OL Bryce Foster

Possibly the strongest player in the 2021 class, Foster doesn't block player so much as he annihilates them. Foster is so big and powerful that he just shoves most opponents out of the way. But when he does block someone, he's technically solid.

Foster plays with an absolute mean streak and sets out to bury his opponent on every snap. He comes off the snap like a sprinter out of the blocks, staying low and driving into his opponents. And, at that point, it's over for the other guy. Foster is just too strong for them to handle.

Due to his height and size, he has a great punch but also is able to keep pass rushers at bay in passing situations. His footwork is solid and he moves very well laterally, and he can really run for a guy his size. If he thinks he can hit someone 40 yards down the field, he's going to start sprinting. He doesn't take plays off and goes after opponents on every snap.

Foster is an elite prospect, without question. He is an outstanding guard, but I'm intrigued at the idea of him playing center. He probably won't be used like that at A&M, but it's possible. He could be in the competition to start there next year.

A&M has Aki Ogunbiyi and Layden Robinson ready to start at guard next year, but Foster is absolutely one of the best prospects in America. The competition for the interior lineman spots just got a whole lot more exciting.