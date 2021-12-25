Aggies land Christmas commit
Recruiting doesn't take a rest in this day and age, as evidenced by Texas A&M's addition of a 2023 commit on Christmas Day.
Converse Judson 4-star defensive end Johnny Bowens, a longtime Aggie lean, ended the suspense Saturday and made his commitment official. He's the fourth member of A&M's 2023 recruiting class and the second defensive end, joining Wylie's Anthony James as prospective additions to a loaded position group.
Bowens, who cracked the 2023 Rivals 250 in its latest update, is also the fourth 4-star to join the class, which is already ranked fifth in the nation according to Rivals.com.
Bowens was being pursued by multiple in-state schools, as he held offers from the likes of Texas, UTSA, Houston and Baylor. He made several visits to College Station during the 2021 season and was expected to commit to the Aggies for some time.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Bowens is already big for a college defensive end at 270 pounds, but he's got outstanding speed. That's what really stands out to me. He's got the speed to get past opposing linemen and get right into the backfield. He's not just fast; he's quick. He gets off the blocks with such quickness he can beat double teams by cutting through them.
Bowens also has impressive strength. He can take the best punch of an offensive lineman and shrug it off without moving backwards. When he gets moving, on the other hand, look out. It's tough to stop him.
Bowens looks like he could handle the big defensive end/passing situations defensive tackle role that Kingsley Keke and DeMarvin Leal filled in past years. He's got a great motor and excellent speed for his size. With the depth A&M currently has up front, Bowens could get a year or two to develop, meaning he could hit the field at closer to 290 pounds than 270. He definitely adds quality depth to an already stacked position group.