Aggies land Christmas commit

Converse Judson 4-star defensive end Johnny Bowens, a longtime Aggie lean, ended the suspense Saturday and made his commitment official. He's the fourth member of A&M's 2023 recruiting class and the second defensive end, joining Wylie's Anthony James as prospective additions to a loaded position group.

Bowens, who cracked the 2023 Rivals 250 in its latest update, is also the fourth 4-star to join the class, which is already ranked fifth in the nation according to Rivals.com.

Bowens was being pursued by multiple in-state schools, as he held offers from the likes of Texas, UTSA, Houston and Baylor. He made several visits to College Station during the 2021 season and was expected to commit to the Aggies for some time.