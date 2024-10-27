Aggies land elite 2026 wideout

Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 4-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory, who was at Saturday night's game, quickly decided to make a move and commit to the Aggies after seeing A&M blow out LSU in the second half last night before a raucous crowd of 108,852.

"It was loud and crazy," Gregory told Adam Gorney of Rivals.com. "They’re ready to have me in College Station. I’ve always had a bond with them. Watching the coaches tonight come back in the second half, making adjustments does start to show the development and coaching I would receive here."

Gregory, who will likely be a 5-star as the 2026 rankings develop, has a massive offer list. Thirteen of the 16 SEC schools have offered him, as well as Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and USC.

In-state powerhouse Georgia was considered the leader for Gregory before Saturday night, but performance by A&M to hold on to first place in the SEC was enough for Gregory to decide on the Aggies.

Gregory is A&M's fifth commit for the 2026 class, joining quarterback and fellow 4-star Helaman Casuga as the first two offensive commits. The Aggies are now sixth in the nation in Rivals.com's 2026 recruiting rankings, with more possible commitments on the way.