Aggies land elite 2026 wideout

LSU game visitor list
Mike Elko and the Aggies have a remarkable list of talented recruits visiting Saturday, and AY has the names here!
Texas A&M's offense vs. LSU's defense
Can Conner Weigman and the Aggie offense put together a strong performance against LSU?
10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell
A first look at LSU and Saturday's huge matchup in this week's 10 Things for Tuesday!
Monday night recruiting notes
AY has the latest on some major 2026 recruits visiting this weekend, including 4-star Brandon Arrington.
Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing
Can Texas A&M move past its history with a win over LSU? We discuss that and more in Monday Thoughts!
The payoff from No. 10 Texas A&M's 38-23 blowout of LSU wasn't long in coming, as one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class pulled the trigger on a commitment Sunday afternoon.
Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 4-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory, who was at Saturday night's game, quickly decided to make a move and commit to the Aggies after seeing A&M blow out LSU in the second half last night before a raucous crowd of 108,852.
"It was loud and crazy," Gregory told Adam Gorney of Rivals.com. "They’re ready to have me in College Station. I’ve always had a bond with them. Watching the coaches tonight come back in the second half, making adjustments does start to show the development and coaching I would receive here."
Gregory, who will likely be a 5-star as the 2026 rankings develop, has a massive offer list. Thirteen of the 16 SEC schools have offered him, as well as Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and USC.
In-state powerhouse Georgia was considered the leader for Gregory before Saturday night, but performance by A&M to hold on to first place in the SEC was enough for Gregory to decide on the Aggies.
Gregory is A&M's fifth commit for the 2026 class, joining quarterback and fellow 4-star Helaman Casuga as the first two offensive commits. The Aggies are now sixth in the nation in Rivals.com's 2026 recruiting rankings, with more possible commitments on the way.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
This kid is a prototype wide receiver. He's tall, has a great frame, has excellent speed and really good hands. Gregory is fluid, has great balance and is fearless.
I've watched a lot of film over the years, but most don't get an audible reaction out of me. The second highlight in this clip, got an "oh!", as he juked a defender a solid 10 yards with just a full speed step in and up. He left the other kid in the dust.
Gregory is a multi-sport guy and runs track, an automatic source of appeal for a wide receiver prospect. He doesn't start routes as much as he explodes off the line, almost like he's coming out of the blocks. He takes huge strides and positions himself well against defenders to make himself an easy target for the pass.
The smoothness of moment is what gets me. Everything seems so natural. He can beat you in a straight line or cut over the middle, catch the pass and then elude defenders. And Douglas County plays in one of the best football leagues in the nation, so he's not doing this against scrubs.
Like I said up top, I expect Gregory to be a 5-star when it's all said and done. He could also be a guy who's on the field pretty close to immediately when he gets to A&M. He's that good.
