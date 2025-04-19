Aggies land first 2027 commit

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Texas A&M has the charter member of its 2027 recruiting class, adding the verbal pledge of WR/TE George Lamons Saturday afternoon.
Lamons, considered one of the top tight ends in the nation for the 2027 class, could also be a receiver at the next level. The native of Quitman, Ga., was largely considered to be looking at Georgia, Georgia Tech and Florida State, but quietly attended A&M's elite junior day before returning to College Station for the spring game Saturday. He saw enough to decide to commit before the Maroon & White Game kicked off.
Lamons not only had offers from the Bulldogs, Yellow Jackets and Seminoles, but from Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and Florida, among others.
Lamons caught 62 passes for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns in his sophomore season.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
I know Rivals has Lamons listed as a tight end, but I like him as a wideout. With his size, he could be a beast to defend. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, there aren't very many players quite like him. I shouldn't say it, but physically, he looks more than a little like Mike Evans.
For a sophomore, he's a pretty polished receiver. He knows where he is on the field, has solid cuts and does a great job finding the ball in the air. He's also got really good speed for his size, and is extremely tough to bring down once he gets the ball. Not many sophomores can make an adjustment on a ball like he does at the 1:40 mark.
This guy is the real deal, with outstanding size, really good speed and receiving skills you don't see from many high school sophomores. This is an outstanding get and a excellent start to the 2027 class.