Aggies land first 2027 commit

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Advertisement

Texas A&M has the charter member of its 2027 recruiting class, adding the verbal pledge of WR/TE George Lamons Saturday afternoon.

George Lamons pulled a surprising commitment Saturday.

Lamons, considered one of the top tight ends in the nation for the 2027 class, could also be a receiver at the next level. The native of Quitman, Ga., was largely considered to be looking at Georgia, Georgia Tech and Florida State, but quietly attended A&M's elite junior day before returning to College Station for the spring game Saturday. He saw enough to decide to commit before the Maroon & White Game kicked off. Lamons not only had offers from the Bulldogs, Yellow Jackets and Seminoles, but from Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and Florida, among others. Lamons caught 62 passes for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns in his sophomore season.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit