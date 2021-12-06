Aggies land huge OL from Washington State

Nabou was committed to nearby Washington for three weeks in June, but visited A&M during that time period. After he de-committed, the Aggies shot up to the top of his list and stayed there throughout. The competition to land the 6-foot-4, now 330-pound Nabou was extensive, including finalists USC, Michigan and Texas.

Nabou is the first offensive line commit for the Aggies since February, when Hunter Erb committed. Nabou joins Erb and PJ Williams as the three current O-line commits, but he may not be the last. A&M is still in the mix for several offensive tackle prospects who will be announcing their decisions during the Early Signing Period.

The Aggies now have five non-Texans on their commitment list, but Nabou is not the first native of Washington State to commit to A&M for 2022. Mead (Wa.) kicker Ethan Moczulski committed in early July.

Currently, the Aggies have commits from Texas, Washington, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Sweden to go with their 15 in-state commits.