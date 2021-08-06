Aggies land one of the nation's top safeties

Anderson's commitment comes after a long and winding recruitment which included his being on the list of 2022 players committed to LSU for more than a year. When Anderson decided to de-commit from the Tigers earlier this year, the Aggies and Texas both made their interest clear in a hurry.

The staff of new coach Steve Sarkisian at Texas made Anderson a priority and poured on the attention; after a trip to Austin in the spring, it looked like the Longhorns were on the verge of a big recruiting win. But they couldn't close the deal, and the Aggies kept plugging away.

The A&M staff, including coach Jimbo Fisher, worked hard to get back into the competition and were able to convince Anderson to visit College Station on an official visit in early June. The visit went well and put the Aggies on an even footing with Texas, but Anderson wasn't ready to make up his mind. He decided he would make his choice in early August, after having taken official visits to both schools -- then pushed that date back to September.

But Anderson struck a different tone after visiting both Austin and College Station for each program's pool parties last weekend. The A&M visit blew him away, causing him to adjust his timeframe again for a commitment today.

Anderson's decision further cements A&M's position as the major player in Texas recruiting for the 2022 class. The Aggies now have 13 commits, with 12 from in-state. Of those 12, nine are 4-stars.

The commitment of Anderson is a blow to Sarkisian in his efforts to prove he can compete with Fisher on the recruiting front, but Texas and LSU were far from the only schools interested in the nation's fifth-ranked safety. He had at least 40 offers, from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.