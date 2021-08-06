Aggies land one of the nation's top safeties
Texas A&M's 2022 recruiting grew stronger at the expense of longtime nemesis Texas Friday, as Beaumont Westbrook 4-star safety Bryce Anderson picked the Aggies over the Longhorns.
Anderson's commitment comes after a long and winding recruitment which included his being on the list of 2022 players committed to LSU for more than a year. When Anderson decided to de-commit from the Tigers earlier this year, the Aggies and Texas both made their interest clear in a hurry.
The staff of new coach Steve Sarkisian at Texas made Anderson a priority and poured on the attention; after a trip to Austin in the spring, it looked like the Longhorns were on the verge of a big recruiting win. But they couldn't close the deal, and the Aggies kept plugging away.
The A&M staff, including coach Jimbo Fisher, worked hard to get back into the competition and were able to convince Anderson to visit College Station on an official visit in early June. The visit went well and put the Aggies on an even footing with Texas, but Anderson wasn't ready to make up his mind. He decided he would make his choice in early August, after having taken official visits to both schools -- then pushed that date back to September.
But Anderson struck a different tone after visiting both Austin and College Station for each program's pool parties last weekend. The A&M visit blew him away, causing him to adjust his timeframe again for a commitment today.
Anderson's decision further cements A&M's position as the major player in Texas recruiting for the 2022 class. The Aggies now have 13 commits, with 12 from in-state. Of those 12, nine are 4-stars.
The commitment of Anderson is a blow to Sarkisian in his efforts to prove he can compete with Fisher on the recruiting front, but Texas and LSU were far from the only schools interested in the nation's fifth-ranked safety. He had at least 40 offers, from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Note: If you want highlights of Anderson playing defense, check out the lower video.
Since his arrival at A&M, Jimbo Fisher has placed a premium on speed. In Anderson, they get one of the fastest safeties I think I've ever seen. He may be a bit undersized at the moment, but he can absolutely fly. He runs 10.48-second 100-meter dash, which is pretty darned good. He's also got corner cover skills and he's not afraid to hit.
What can we get out of his junior film, outside of the fact that he's not a bad quarterback? Check out his footwork. He can navigate his way through tight spots, then accelerates to top speed in a hurry. And then he can outrun everyone else on the field.
Anderson also looks like a highly effective corner. He backpedals well, stays right with the receiver, reacts quickly to breaks, finds the ball and frequently gets between it and the defender. He could be a real asset when the Aggies play two-deep coverage and need the safety to support over the top.
And, of course, there's the jets. Anderson is going to be able to make plays all over the field because of his speed. He shows a willingness to help out in run support and he can keep pace with just about anyone.
Anderson will need to bulk up a little bit to thrive in the SEC, but the athleticism is there. And, of course, so is the speed -- if you hadn't already noticed. This is another quality pickup for Fisher and the Aggies.