Aggies land top target for 2023

They did precisely that Saturday, as Hill made his announcement before the Pool Party and Barbecue even started. And, in so doing, the Aggies locked down the nation's number one linebacker for the 2023 recruiting class.

You can't simplify Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting strategy to just one sentence, but if you tried, it could have been "GET ANTHONY HILL." The Denton Ryan linebacker was at the top of their target list for nearly two years, as the Aggies knew they needed not just quantity, but quality at the position going into 2023.

It's also likely Hill isn't the last commit of the weekend, and there's a very good chance that one or two more players join the 2023 class before it's all said and done.

A&M now has seven total commits, including two linebackers -- Hill and Daymion Sanford. Five of the seven are 4 or 5 stars.

The number 11 player overall, Hill had cut his massive list of offers down to two finalists, Texas A&M and Texas. Even though Texas thought they had made great inroads with him, that turned out to be just smoke as Hill pulled the trigger quickly Saturday morning.

There's not any real dispute about Hill being the top linebacker in the nation. When you combine his physical gifts with an extremely high football IQ, you've got a monster.

Hill's skill set is off the charts. He's already built like an SEC linebacker, with the strength to pick up and slam opposing backs (which he does more than once). His lower body is already tremendously strong, and will only get stronger once he gets to A&M.

Hill's speed is extremely for a linebacker. We're not talking about someone who can get to point A to point B quickly; we're talking about the ability to go sideline to sideline, or work around a pile of people to get to the football. If he's given the chance to go directly at a quarterback on a blitz, the results will be ugly.

Hill's highlights as a running back are also instructive, as they show how quick his footwork can be and how he can shift directions quickly. He's also got great acceleration.

But the other things he does are what separate him from even good linebackers. He drops back into coverage smoothly, reads the quarterback's eyes and positions himself well to make a play on the ball. That's safety stuff at the least. He's a sure tackler, but has also built in a ball-strip move that has forced multiple turnovers.

The Aggies have had some very good linebackers over the last few years, but nobody comes close to Hill in terms of skill set. He could end up being an elite player at the next level, and he'd do it at one of the few remaining positions of glaring need on a team that looks like it's being built for a championship.