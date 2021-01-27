AggieYell - Aggies learn their 2021 schedule

With the release of the SEC schedule Wednesday, the Aggies know not only their four non-conference foes, but when they will play their normal adversaries from the SEC West as well as East division opponents in South Carolina and Missouri.

The Aggies, who finished the 2020 season fourth in the nation with a 9-1 record and the program’s first ever Orange Bowl win, will likely be ranked in the preseason top 10. Featuring a strong defense which returns nine starters, a powerful running game and a wide receiver and tight end group that should be more dangerous next season, the Aggies have a shot at their first College Football Playoff appearance. Their primary obstacle: defending champion Alabama, who will visit Kyle Field on Oct. 9.

In order to have a shot at an SEC title, the Aggies will also have to win in Baton Rouge, something they have yet to do in since joining the conference in 2012. A&M has won two of its last three games against LSU, but were blown out 50-7 by the 2019 champions in their last visit to Tiger Stadium. The Aggies will have a chance to return the favor Nov. 27 in the season finale for both teams.

The 2021 schedule will also feature two games at neutral sites: a non-conference tilt Sept. 11 against Colorado in Denver and the annual matchup against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Sept. 25.