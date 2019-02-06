AggieYell.com

The Will He?/Won't He?/Can He Even? surrounding Ainias Smith was settled Wednesday morning when he officially signed with the Aggies.

The Aggies really didn’t need another wideout, but the fact that they went out and pursued Smith (and then took him) says something. He’s listed as an athlete, and that’s the best way to describe him. He’s a playmaker.

Smith’s biggest selling point is his speed, which is in the 4.5-second 40-yard-dash range. But he’s more than just fast; he’s extremely shifty and makes tacklers miss a lot. Even though he’s not big, he’ll run you over on offense or knock you down on defense.

The Aggies have indicated they’ll use Smith in a number of roles, including at slot receiver and as a returner. With his speed and elusiveness, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they used him in the backfield as well.

Projecting his role in 2019: A&M has their lead kickoff and punt returners coming back, but Smith has the talent and big play capability to push them.



