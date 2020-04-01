News More News
Aggies look to 2020 with loaded TE corps

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Spring practice may not be happening, but the Aggies will get on the football field eventually. So AggieYell.com will continue its position previews with a look at the tight ends.

Jalen Wydermyer was stellar as a true freshman in 2019.
Returning players

Sophomore Jalen Wydermyer: 32 catches for 447 yards and 6 TD

Redshirt freshman Baylor Cupp: Redshirted in 2019

Junior Glenn Beal: 5 catches, 21 yards

Redshirt senior Ryan Renick: 3 catches, 31 yards

Players lost

None.

New arrivals

Blake Smith: 40 catches, 491 yards and 10 TD at Southlake Carroll

Redshirt sophomore Max Wright: Moved from defensive end

Mr. Intrigue

Max Wright will be working with quarterbacks, not against them, in 2020.
Wright. The former defensive end missed nearly all of 2019 with an injury he suffered against Clemson and returns to find himself on the other side of the ball. At 265 pounds, he could be the blocking tight end the Aggies have been looking for. Beal had the role early on last season, but lost his job to Renick after the walk-on proved to be more consistent. But Renick is just 231 pounds, so Wright can bring more size and athleticism to the job if he can make the switch.

The spotlight is on...

Cupp. Wydermyer had a great freshman season and should be a preseason All-SEC selection, but Cupp was the more highly-ranked prospect and looked better in the preseason before breaking his leg. If he's fully recovered, the Aggies could have not one, but two mismatches on the field with their athletic pass-catching tight ends. If he returns to his previous form, Cupp and Wydermyer could be the best duo of tight ends in the nation.

Unit breakdown

2020 Texas A&amp;M tight ends (* indicates redshirt)
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Renick

Beal

Wright*

Cupp*

Wydermyer

Smith
{{ article.author_name }}