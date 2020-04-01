Wright. The former defensive end missed nearly all of 2019 with an injury he suffered against Clemson and returns to find himself on the other side of the ball. At 265 pounds, he could be the blocking tight end the Aggies have been looking for. Beal had the role early on last season, but lost his job to Renick after the walk-on proved to be more consistent. But Renick is just 231 pounds, so Wright can bring more size and athleticism to the job if he can make the switch.