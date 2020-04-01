Aggies look to 2020 with loaded TE corps
Spring practice may not be happening, but the Aggies will get on the football field eventually. So AggieYell.com will continue its position previews with a look at the tight ends.
Returning players
Sophomore Jalen Wydermyer: 32 catches for 447 yards and 6 TD
Redshirt freshman Baylor Cupp: Redshirted in 2019
Junior Glenn Beal: 5 catches, 21 yards
Redshirt senior Ryan Renick: 3 catches, 31 yards
Players lost
None.
New arrivals
Blake Smith: 40 catches, 491 yards and 10 TD at Southlake Carroll
Redshirt sophomore Max Wright: Moved from defensive end
Mr. Intrigue
Wright. The former defensive end missed nearly all of 2019 with an injury he suffered against Clemson and returns to find himself on the other side of the ball. At 265 pounds, he could be the blocking tight end the Aggies have been looking for. Beal had the role early on last season, but lost his job to Renick after the walk-on proved to be more consistent. But Renick is just 231 pounds, so Wright can bring more size and athleticism to the job if he can make the switch.
The spotlight is on...
Cupp. Wydermyer had a great freshman season and should be a preseason All-SEC selection, but Cupp was the more highly-ranked prospect and looked better in the preseason before breaking his leg. If he's fully recovered, the Aggies could have not one, but two mismatches on the field with their athletic pass-catching tight ends. If he returns to his previous form, Cupp and Wydermyer could be the best duo of tight ends in the nation.
Unit breakdown
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|
Renick
|
Beal
|
Wright*
|
Cupp*
|
Wydermyer
|
Smith