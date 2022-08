Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

2021 stats: 57 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack in 12 games (9 starts)

Projected 2022 role: Starting inside linebacker

After three years as a consistent part of the rotation, White is now the most experienced member of the linebacker corps. He had a solid year as a starter in 2021, and the Aggies will look for him to carry a significant load this year. White hasn't been flashy, but he's made the plays he's supposed to. If he takes his game to the next level in his final season, the A&M defense will be that much tougher to deal with.