Aggies look to Deuce Harmon to fill several roles

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 200 pounds

2021 stats: 19 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 passes broken up, 1 INT in 12 games (3 starts)

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive back

Harmon could play a number of positions, but it seems most likely that he’ll end up as a nickel or safety as the Aggies stock up on corners. That would be a huge plus for A&M, as Harmon has the cover skills of a corner but can fill the needs of other positions as well. Harmon proved he was able to handle the job of an SEC defensive back last season, and he should be part of a deep rotation again this year.



