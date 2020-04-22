Aggies looking for more from veteran tackles in 2020
Spring practice may not be happening, but the Aggies will get on the football field eventually. So AggieYell.com will continue its position previews with a look at the offensive tackles.
Returning players
Senior Dan Moore (started 13 games at left tackle in 2020)
Senior Carson Green (started 13 games at right tackle in 2020)
Redshirt freshman Blake Trainor
Redshirt sophomore Cole Blanton
Redshirt junior Grayson Reed
Players lost
Redshirt junior Kellen Diesch (transferred to Arizona State)
New arrivals
Mr. Intrigue
Blanton. The Aggies need one of their veteran reserves to step up in a huge way, and Blanton is a player who has been the subject of interest for two seasons -- seasons lost to injuries. He's 6-foot-7 and more than 300 pounds and could be a dominating presence if he ever got on the field. But will he?
The spotlight is on...
Moore. Now in his third year as a the starting left tackle, he showed little improvement in his performance from 2018 to 2019. Good pass rushers frequently gave him trouble, playing a big part in Kellen Mond being sacked as much as nearly an quarterback in FBS (though it wasn't the only reason). If the Aggies are going to realize their goal of a double-digit win season in 2020, they'll need more from their tackles -- especially the one protecting Mond's blindside.
Unit breakdown
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|
Moore
|
Reed*
|
Blanton*
|
Morris
|
Green
|
Trainor*