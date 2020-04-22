Blanton. The Aggies need one of their veteran reserves to step up in a huge way, and Blanton is a player who has been the subject of interest for two seasons -- seasons lost to injuries. He's 6-foot-7 and more than 300 pounds and could be a dominating presence if he ever got on the field. But will he?

Moore. Now in his third year as a the starting left tackle, he showed little improvement in his performance from 2018 to 2019. Good pass rushers frequently gave him trouble, playing a big part in Kellen Mond being sacked as much as nearly an quarterback in FBS (though it wasn't the only reason). If the Aggies are going to realize their goal of a double-digit win season in 2020, they'll need more from their tackles -- especially the one protecting Mond's blindside.